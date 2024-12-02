Suspected drunk driver found with White Claw can on Nov. 23...

PHOENIX — A suspected drunk driver was caught in a sticky situation after he crashed in northern Arizona recently, authorities said.

A can of White Claw gave him away, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

He had allegedly been driving northbound into Skull Valley, about 20 miles west of Prescott, when his vehicle swerved off the road at a bridge and struck a guardrail on Nov. 23. The crash blocked the roadway.

A YCSO deputy who approached the vehicle found the suspect’s finger stuck in a can of the alcoholic seltzer drink.

Suspected drunk driver found with White Claw can, authorities say

“What you got on your finger there?” The deputy asked the suspect, according to a video posted to the office’s Facebook page last week.

The video showed the suspect unsuccessfully trying to remove the can of White Claw from his finger.

When the deputy asked if the suspect was OK, he said, “I’m totally perfect.”

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested and charged with several DUI-related crimes.

YCSO urged the public to contact the office if they suspect a driver is under the influence.

