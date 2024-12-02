Close
Man struck, killed after getting out of his vehicle on I-10 ramp in East Valley

Dec 2, 2024, 6:54 AM | Updated: 6:58 am

A man who exited his vehicle on the westbound Interstate 10 ramp to Loop 202 was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Dec. 2, 2024. (Google Street View)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – A man was struck and killed after getting out of his vehicle on an East Valley freeway ramp early Monday, authorities said.

The fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision occurred around 12:45 a.m. on the transition ramp from westbound Interstate 10 to Loop 202, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A passenger vehicle stopped on the freeway ramp partially in the traffic lane and the driver exited for an unknown reason, DPS said.

A pickup truck then struck the driver, a man in his 30s whose name has not been released, DPS said.

The truck driver performed CPR until medical personnel arrived and took the patient to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The ramp, which provides access from I-10 to both directions of Loop 202 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area, was closed for several hours after the collision but was cleared before rush hour.

