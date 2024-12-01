PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 freeway near Lake Montezuma have reopened after a vehicle fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The vehicle fire occurred at milepost 299 at around 3:50 p.m., according to ADOT.

The northbound lanes were unaffected by the vehicle fire.

