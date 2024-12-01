Close
ARIZONA NEWS

I-17 south near Lake Montezuma reopens after vehicle fire

Dec 1, 2024, 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:42 pm

The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 freeway near Lake Montezuma have reopened after a vehicle...

The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 freeway near Lake Montezuma have reopened after a vehicle fire. (Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 freeway near Lake Montezuma have reopened after a vehicle fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The vehicle fire occurred at milepost 299 at around 3:50 p.m., according to ADOT.

The northbound lanes were unaffected by the vehicle fire.

