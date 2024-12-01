Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Nov. 28-Dec. 1

Dec 1, 2024, 8:00 PM

(Banner Health photo)...

(Banner Health photo)

(Banner Health photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From Banner hospitals implementing visitor restrictions to construction starting on a new I-40 interchange, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

Banner hospitals implement visitor restrictions in Arizona, other states

Seasonal visitor restrictions will go into effect on Sunday at Banner Health facilities due to the increased risk of flu and respiratory virus concerns.

The restrictions will impact all Banner hospitals across six states, including Arizona.

Healthy siblings of newborns will be permitted to make visits in the obstetrics or pediatric units but may be screened by staff prior to their arrival.

Visitors experiencing a fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea are prohibited under the policy, as are most visitors under 13.

Construction starting on new I-40 interchange in Kingman

Construction will begin on a new Interstate 40 interchange in Kingman in early December, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The Rancho Santa Fe Parkway interchange will be located about four miles east of the current Route 66 interchange at Andy Devine Avenue and will improve accessibility around the Kingman Airport.

The project will cost $44 million and is expected to be completed in 1.5 years.

The city of Kingman will separately construct Rancho Santa Fe Parkway.

Peoria senior living home that lost license gets new ownership

A senior living home in Peoria that lost its license has secured new ownership, meaning its residents will not have to relocate.

Avanti Senior Livinglocated near Jomax Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway, will now be known as “Spring Gardens Peoria, an Avista Senior Living Community” after a deal was struck and a provisional license was issued on Tuesday.

“We strive to ensure that ADHS licensees receive the support they need to provide high-quality services,” the Arizona Department of Health Services said in a press release. “We will be closely monitoring the progress to ensure a smooth transition of services and continuity of care. We encourage residents and family members to share any concerns about care quality during this transition at avistaseniorliving.com.”

SunFed Produce recalls cucumbers sold in Arizona, other states due to salmonella outbreak

SunFed Produce has recalled every size of its whole fresh American cucumbers due to a salmonella outbreak.

The cucumbers were sold between Oct. 12 through Nov. 26 and were packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled “SunFed” or in a white box or black plastic crate featuring a sticker reading “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.”

SunFed Produce is based in the southern Arizona city of Rio Rico.

According to the CDC, 68 people from 19 different states were infected from this strain of salmonella. No one has died but 18 people have been hospitalized. The illnesses were reported between Oct. 12 to Nov. 15.

New fine dining restaurant Three Thirty Three coming to Tempe Town Lake area

A new Asian-inspired fine dining restaurant is opening soon on the north bank of Tempe Town Lake.

Three Thirty Three will open its doors on at the Watermark on Dec. 9. 

The food menu takes its inspiration from Asia and will feature offerings ranging from sushi to coconut-lime injected king crab legs and gold-grade wagyu tomahawk.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Hunter Biden pardon prompts response from Arizona CD4 Rep....

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Democrat reacts to President Joe Biden pardoning his son despite previous promise not to

Arizona CD4 Rep. Greg Stanton responded to news of the Hunter Biden pardon on both social media and CNN on Monday. Here are his thoughts.

28 minutes ago

Two people from out of state have been charged with defrauding the Arizona school voucher program....

Kevin Stone

2 people from out of state charged with defrauding Arizona school voucher program

Two people from out of state have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the Arizona school voucher program of over $100,000.

1 hour ago

Suspected drunk driver found with White Claw can on Nov. 23...

Serena O'Sullivan

Suspected drunk driver caught with finger stuck in White Claw can after crash in Arizona

A suspected drunk driver in Yavapai County was found with a can of White Claw stuck to his finger on Nov. 23, 2024, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Anna Margaret Hammons on Dec. 1, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after missing Phoenix woman found safe

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Monday morning after a Phoenix woman who went missing the previous night was found safe.

5 hours ago

freeway ramp fatal collision...

Kevin Stone

Man struck, killed after getting out of his vehicle on I-10 ramp in East Valley

A man was struck and killed after getting out of his vehicle on an East Valley freeway ramp early Monday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

The sunrise from the Grand Canyon's South Rim on Nov. 26, 2024....

David Veenstra

Grand Canyon National Park initiates water conservation measures

The Grand Canyon National Park began water restrictions at the South Rim after a pipeline break along the North Kaibab Trail.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Nov. 28-Dec. 1