PHOENIX — From Banner hospitals implementing visitor restrictions to construction starting on a new I-40 interchange, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

Seasonal visitor restrictions will go into effect on Sunday at Banner Health facilities due to the increased risk of flu and respiratory virus concerns.

The restrictions will impact all Banner hospitals across six states, including Arizona.

Healthy siblings of newborns will be permitted to make visits in the obstetrics or pediatric units but may be screened by staff prior to their arrival.

Visitors experiencing a fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea are prohibited under the policy, as are most visitors under 13.

Construction will begin on a new Interstate 40 interchange in Kingman in early December, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The Rancho Santa Fe Parkway interchange will be located about four miles east of the current Route 66 interchange at Andy Devine Avenue and will improve accessibility around the Kingman Airport.

The project will cost $44 million and is expected to be completed in 1.5 years.

The city of Kingman will separately construct Rancho Santa Fe Parkway.

A senior living home in Peoria that lost its license has secured new ownership, meaning its residents will not have to relocate.

Avanti Senior Living, located near Jomax Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway, will now be known as “Spring Gardens Peoria, an Avista Senior Living Community” after a deal was struck and a provisional license was issued on Tuesday.

“We strive to ensure that ADHS licensees receive the support they need to provide high-quality services,” the Arizona Department of Health Services said in a press release. “We will be closely monitoring the progress to ensure a smooth transition of services and continuity of care. We encourage residents and family members to share any concerns about care quality during this transition at avistaseniorliving.com.”

SunFed Produce has recalled every size of its whole fresh American cucumbers due to a salmonella outbreak.

The cucumbers were sold between Oct. 12 through Nov. 26 and were packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled “SunFed” or in a white box or black plastic crate featuring a sticker reading “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.”

SunFed Produce is based in the southern Arizona city of Rio Rico.

According to the CDC, 68 people from 19 different states were infected from this strain of salmonella. No one has died but 18 people have been hospitalized. The illnesses were reported between Oct. 12 to Nov. 15.

A new Asian-inspired fine dining restaurant is opening soon on the north bank of Tempe Town Lake.

Three Thirty Three will open its doors on at the Watermark on Dec. 9.

The food menu takes its inspiration from Asia and will feature offerings ranging from sushi to coconut-lime injected king crab legs and gold-grade wagyu tomahawk.

