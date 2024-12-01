PHOENIX — A man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a brick wall and later hit a pole in west Phoenix on Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, according to authorities.

Police said 26-year-old Jared Valdez was driving north on 51st Avenue when he drove off the road, crashed into a brick wall and then hit a pole.

Phoenix Fire arrived and removed Valdez from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

No other information was made available.

