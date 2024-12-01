Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 person dead in officer-involved shooting in Peoria

Dec 1, 2024, 3:30 PM

PHOENIX — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Peoria on Sunday morning, authorities said.

At around 6:50 a.m., police responded to an incident near Grand and 91st avenues. Authorities said officers had received information from a business owner about a male who was going through other vehicles.

Officers then found the male breaking into vehicles.

Officers attempted to apprehend the male when he tried to leave in his vehicle. He then put his vehicle in reverse and struck two of the officers, pinning them against another vehicle.

Officers then fired shots at the male, who was struck. The male later died on the scene due to his injuries.

The two officers who were pinned behind the vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities said officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

