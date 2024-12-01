Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Electric Light Parade returns to central Phoenix on Saturday

Dec 1, 2024, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:32 am

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


(City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department Facebook Photo) (City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department Facebook Photo) (City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department Facebook Photo) (City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department Facebook Photo) (City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department Facebook Photo) (City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department Facebook Photo) (City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department Facebook Photo)

PHOENIX — The 37th annual APS Electric Light Parade will make its way back to central Phoenix on Saturday.

The theme for this year’s edition of the parade is “Let Every Holiday Shine!” Approximately 100 entries, ranging from light displays to holiday floats, will be on display.

The 2.3-mile parade route begins at 7 p.m. at Central and Montebello Avenues before traveling south to Central Avenue and Camelback Road. It’ll head east along Camelback to Seventh Street and continue south until its conclusion at Indian School Road.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to reserve their spot as spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Blankets and chairs are recommended for seating, and guests are also highly encouraged to bring water and dress for cool weather.

Coolers are allowed; however, alcohol and glass containers are prohibited.

Restrooms will be located along the parade route.

What streets will be closed in central Phoenix for the Electric Light Parade?

There will be multiple street closures for the parade that are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Those closures include: Camelback Road to Bethany Home Road on Central Avenue; Indian School Road to Osborn Road on Seventh Street; and First Avenue to Seventh Street on Camelback Road.

Attendees will be able to park on city streets near the parade route.

ABC15 will broadcast the parade on Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. and at 9 a.m. on Christmas Day.

