ARIZONA NEWS

FuelFest returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on Saturday

Dec 1, 2024, 9:30 AM

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


FuelFest is scheduled to return to Arizona for a fourth year on Saturday. (FuelFest) Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker at FuelFest. (FuelFest) Cody Walker at FuelFest. (FuelFest) FuelFest is scheduled to return to Arizona for a fourth year on Saturday. (FuelFest)

PHOENIX — FuelFest is scheduled to return to Arizona for a fourth year on Saturday.

The automotive event will feature appearances by “Fast & Furious” franchise stars Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson, car drifting, live music and more.

Bizzy Bone from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will be this year’s headlining musical act.

FuelFest is slated to run from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

This year’s FuelFest will feature more than 700 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, plus live action drift exhibitions with ride-alongs.

Professional driver Blake Wilkey will perform off-road demos.

Car registration and tickets for FuelFest can be found online.

Ticket prices start at $35 per person. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Reach Out WorldWide, a nonprofit founded in 2010 after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti. Its mission, according to the press release, is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations.

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Rd.

