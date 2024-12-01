FuelFest returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on Saturday
Dec 1, 2024, 9:30 AM
PHOENIX — FuelFest is scheduled to return to Arizona for a fourth year on Saturday.
The automotive event will feature appearances by “Fast & Furious” franchise stars Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson, car drifting, live music and more.
Bizzy Bone from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will be this year’s headlining musical act.
FuelFest is slated to run from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
This year’s FuelFest will feature more than 700 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, plus live action drift exhibitions with ride-alongs.
Professional driver Blake Wilkey will perform off-road demos.
Car registration and tickets for FuelFest can be found online.
Ticket prices start at $35 per person. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Reach Out WorldWide, a nonprofit founded in 2010 after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti. Its mission, according to the press release, is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations.
WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Rd.
