ARIZONA NEWS

Study shows $163.6 million economic impact from WestWorld of Scottsdale

Nov 30, 2024, 5:00 PM

WestWorld of Scottsdale hosts the Barrett-Jackson car auction. (Twitter Photo/Barrett-Jackson)

Dave Neil's Profile Picture

BY DAVE NEIL


PHOENIX — According to an economic impact study, WestWorld, Scottsdale’s largest indoor/outdoor events venue, contributed $163.6 million to Arizona’s gross domestic product.

The results of the study show how WestWorld of Scottsdale attracts high-spending visitors to the area.

According to the study, commissioned by the city and conducted by Arizona State University’s Seidman Research Institute, the regional effect of WestWorld’s 2023/2024 operations also included:

  • $85.6 million in labor income
  • 1,813 jobs supported statewide

“WestWorld is a tremendous asset to Scottsdale,” Rachel Smetana, Scottsdale’s tourism and events director, said in a press release. “With the right investments and strategies, it has the potential to attract larger, more diverse events, creating even greater economic benefits for our city, while solidifying our place as a top tourism destination.”

The report was based on evaluations of nine major events hosted at WestWorld from October 2023 until June 2024. It focused on spending from non-Scottsdale residents.

Last year, the 384-acre facility hosted 88 events.

