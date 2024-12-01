Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: What to do with your money when you’re blessed financially

Dec 1, 2024, 5:45 AM

money tips when blessed financially wealthy rich...

Are you blessed financially? Here's some money management advice from Dave Ramsey. (Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

My husband and I have been blessed financially in our work and in our lives. We simply love working, money aside, even though we could both easily retire and be very comfortable. These feelings have made me think a lot lately about what’s really important in life. How do you balance ambition with contentment?

Barb

What to do when you’re blessed financially

Dear Barb,

I get the feeling you thought ambition was the opposite of contentment. But I don’t look at it that way. It’s not like a teeter-totter. They don’t have to balance out, because they’re not on the same spectrum.

I’m content and ambitious. I’m content with what we have and what God has entrusted to us. But I’m not content to sit around and do nothing just because we’ve been blessed. That kind of attitude isn’t contentment. It’s apathy. I do what I do because I love helping people. You can have peace and contentment, and still be ambitious. They’re not inconsistent concepts.

In my mind, problems are created when ambitious people are driven by a lack of contentment. Let me ask you something. Do you think Jesus was content? Do you think He was ambitious? I believe the answer to both questions is yes. Just think about how He lived, and how He instructed us to live. Think about His mission and His purpose.

More than anything, I think it has to do with what’s driving your ambition. If a desire for “stuff” is the motivating factor, then maybe they are on the same spectrum. But that’s a really bad way to live your life. You can buy and pile up tons of stuff, but you’re not going to be truly happy until you find contentment.

—Dave

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

money tips when blessed financially wealthy rich...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: What to do with your money when you’re blessed financially

Are you blessed financially? Don't think you can rest on your laurels and not worry about money management, Dave Ramsey says.

1 day ago

financial account tips checking savings...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Keep your boundaries in place when it comes to your banking accounts

Dave Ramsey gives advice to a reader who has a money market account that she uses as both her checking and savings account.

5 days ago

Financial advice: 2 letters on money market, personal issues...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Separate checking and savings accounts, change your money mindset

Dave's financial advice of the day tells readers to keep physical and emotional boundaries between your savings and checking accounts.

18 days ago

in a bad spot financially money troubles help...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: What do you do when you hit rock bottom?

A Dave Ramsey fan named Justin said he's in a bad spot financially with over $10,000 in debt, a totaled car and an apartment he's about to lose.

22 days ago

(Pexels File Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Should you hang around for benefits?

Dave Ramsey responds to a letter from a fan who is currently in the military but isn't sure to leave and try new things or stay due to the benefits.

29 days ago

consumer debt financial dispute Arizona money tips...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Imitate successful behaviors and navigating financial disputes

This latest column from Dave Ramsey dives into two big financial issues two readers are facing: consumer debt and a marital financial dispute.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Dave Ramsey says: What to do with your money when you’re blessed financially