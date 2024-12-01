Dear Dave,

My husband and I have been blessed financially in our work and in our lives. We simply love working, money aside, even though we could both easily retire and be very comfortable. These feelings have made me think a lot lately about what’s really important in life. How do you balance ambition with contentment?

Barb

What to do when you’re blessed financially

Dear Barb,

I get the feeling you thought ambition was the opposite of contentment. But I don’t look at it that way. It’s not like a teeter-totter. They don’t have to balance out, because they’re not on the same spectrum.

I’m content and ambitious. I’m content with what we have and what God has entrusted to us. But I’m not content to sit around and do nothing just because we’ve been blessed. That kind of attitude isn’t contentment. It’s apathy. I do what I do because I love helping people. You can have peace and contentment, and still be ambitious. They’re not inconsistent concepts.

In my mind, problems are created when ambitious people are driven by a lack of contentment. Let me ask you something. Do you think Jesus was content? Do you think He was ambitious? I believe the answer to both questions is yes. Just think about how He lived, and how He instructed us to live. Think about His mission and His purpose.

More than anything, I think it has to do with what’s driving your ambition. If a desire for “stuff” is the motivating factor, then maybe they are on the same spectrum. But that’s a really bad way to live your life. You can buy and pile up tons of stuff, but you’re not going to be truly happy until you find contentment.

—Dave

