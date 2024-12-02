Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gateway Classic Cars moving Valley showroom from Phoenix to Peoria

Dec 2, 2024, 4:45 AM

Gateway Classic Cars...

Gateway Classic Cars is moving its Valley showroom from Phoenix to Peoria. (Greystar Photo)

(Greystar Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Gateway Classic Cars is moving its Valley showroom from Phoenix to a new industrial development in Peoria.

The company, which operates 20 showrooms nationwide and an online platform featuring classic, exotic, muscle, vintage and antique cars, recently became the first tenant to sign a lease at Caliber by Greystar.

Caliber is a three-building campus at the southwest corner of 79th and Grand avenues, 2 miles east of Loop 101. It is part of Greystar’s $500 million, 88-acre Peoria Place master plan, which includes luxury apartments, build-to-rent homes and retail in Peoria’s downtown area.

Where is Gateway Classic Cars moving from?

Gateway Classic Cars will relocate from its current space near 19th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in north Phoenix to occupy 43,809 square feet in Building B of the new industrial development.

RELATED STORIES

“Caliber gives Gateway flexible, well-priced, first-generation commercial-industrial space that will help maximize its operational success” Wil Hogue, Greystar industrial development director, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome Gateway Classic Cars to Caliber and to officially kick off our first lease at this stand-out project.”

Gateway Classic Cars has its headquarters in the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon, in southern Illinois

As part of its aim to be active within the community of its showrooms, the dealer hosts family-friendly collectible car showcases called Caffeine and Chrome once a month.

“The Caliber development, and Greystar’s larger Peoria Place master plan, align perfectly with that effort,” Ken Dusman, director of marketing for Gateway Classic Cars, said in the release. “Access to the Loop 101 and Caliber’s modern building features were also critical in making this the ideal location for our sustained metro Phoenix presence.”

