PHOENIX – Traffic was diverted from a Scottsdale freeway for several hours Tuesday after a truck fire involving hazardous materials, authorities said.

101 and Hayden avoid the area Scottsdale Fire on scene working fire with Haz mat . Crews are stopping run off and protecting exposures. pic.twitter.com/4I8oWM5PFB — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) November 19, 2024

The flames engulfed the flatbed semi around 10 a.m. on the westbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway near Hayden Road. The driver was able to pull over and walk away unharmed, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Westbound traffic was forced to exit at Hayden Road while crews worked to control the fire and address potential hazmat issues.

Just before 1 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation announced that the westbound Loop 101 closure was lifted.

