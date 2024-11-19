Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Truck carrying potentially hazardous materials catches fire on Scottsdale freeway

Nov 19, 2024, 10:40 AM | Updated: 1:22 pm

Scottsdale truck fire...

The Loop 101 Pima Freeway was closed for a truck fire in Scottsdale on Nov. 19, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Traffic was diverted from a Scottsdale freeway for several hours Tuesday after a truck fire involving hazardous materials, authorities said.

The flames engulfed the flatbed semi around 10 a.m. on the westbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway near Hayden Road. The driver was able to pull over and walk away unharmed, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Westbound traffic was forced to exit at Hayden Road while crews worked to control the fire and address potential hazmat issues.

Just before 1 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation announced that the westbound Loop 101 closure was lifted.

