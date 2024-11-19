PHOENIX — Discount carrier Frontier Airlines will offer Arizona travelers a new route to Austin, Texas, next year.

Frontier will start flying between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 7. The nonstop service initially will be available two times a week: Fridays and Mondays.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is about 5 miles southeast of downtown Austin, which is the capital of Texas. The city is known for its bustling tech industry, which includes a growing list of semiconductor companies.

New route from Tucson to Denver now available

Frontier Airlines will launch a total of 16 new routes next year, according to a Tuesday news release from the company.

One of them will provide service from Tucson International Airport to Denver. Service starts on March 3 and will be available three times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines, Josh Flyr, said consumers are planning travel for spring 2025 and beyond.

“Consumers can continue to look to Frontier as their ultra-low cost carrier of choice,” Flyr said in the release.

