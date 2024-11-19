Hiker critically injured in a fall of 50-70 feet down a Phoenix mountain
Nov 19, 2024, 6:42 AM | Updated: 6:48 am
(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)
PHOENIX – A hiker was critically injured in a fall of 50-70 feet down a Phoenix mountain on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Rescue teams from Scottsdale and Phoenix were dispatched to Lookout Mountain around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an injured hiker, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
A Phoenix police helicopter airlifted the man off the mountain, which is located at 16th Street between Thunderbird Road and Greenway Parkway.
@PhoenixPolice Firebird 10 has been utilized to fly the patient off the mountain. The hiker has been transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. pic.twitter.com/W2XUzDI3GM
— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) November 19, 2024
The patient, who was unconscious, was then rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
No other details about the incident were made available.
