Hiker critically injured in a fall of 50-70 feet down a Phoenix mountain

Nov 19, 2024, 6:42 AM | Updated: 6:48 am

A hiker was airlifted off Lookout Mountain in Phoenix after falling 50-70 feet. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A hiker was critically injured in a fall of 50-70 feet down a Phoenix mountain on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Rescue teams from Scottsdale and Phoenix were dispatched to Lookout Mountain around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an injured hiker, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

A Phoenix police helicopter airlifted the man off the mountain, which is located at 16th Street between Thunderbird Road and Greenway Parkway.

The patient, who was unconscious, was then rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

No other details about the incident were made available.

