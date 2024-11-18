Northbound State Route 51 reopens in Phoenix after crash
Nov 18, 2024, 6:52 PM | Updated: 8:51 pm
(ADOT camera)
PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of State Route 51 reopened after a crash Monday near Union Hills Drive, transportation officials said.
The closure went into effect around 6:30 p.m. and was lifted just before 9 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Drivers were advised to expect delays.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 19, 2024
The southbound lanes were unaffected.
