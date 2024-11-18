Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound State Route 51 reopens in Phoenix after crash

Nov 18, 2024, 6:52 PM | Updated: 8:51 pm

The northbound lanes of State Route 51 temporarily closed Monday at Union Hills Drive, transportati...

The northbound lanes of State Route 51 temporarily closed Monday at Union Hills Drive, transportation officials said. (ADOT camera)

(ADOT camera)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of State Route 51 reopened after a crash Monday near Union Hills Drive, transportation officials said.

The closure went into effect around 6:30 p.m. and was lifted just before 9 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Drivers were advised to expect delays.

RELATED STORIES

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A body found in Glendale was identified as Grant Siefert, who had been reported missing out of Phoe...

Kevin Stone

Body found in Glendale identified as missing Phoenix man

A body found in Glendale earlier this month has been identified as a missing Phoenix man, authorities announced Thursday.

34 minutes ago

A pedestrian died after a vehicle hit him near Rainbow and Roeser roads in Buckeye, Arizona, on Nov...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dies after vehicle hits him on West Valley street

A pedestrian died after a vehicle hit him on a West Valley street Wednesday night, authorities said.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction to Matt Gaetz withdrawal from Trump’s attorney general nomination

KTAR host Chris Merrill, filling in on The Mike Broomhead Show, reacts to the breaking news of Matt Gaetz withdrawing his nomination for Attorney General from President-elect Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: BREAKING: Matt Gaetz withdraws name from attorney general consideration #news

Breaking News: Matt Gaetz withdraws name from attorney general consideration

2 hours ago

Democratic freshman class president elected Nov. 20...

Serena O'Sullivan

Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona elected to lead new batch of House Democrats in Congress

Arizona U.S. Rep Yassamin Ansari of CD3 said she was honored to be elected as the Democratic freshman class president on Nov. 20, 2024.

3 hours ago

Illinois-based Parts Town is opening a new distribution center in Glendale, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Parts Town hiring over 100 employees for new West Valley distribution center

Parts Town, a fast-growing Illinois-based replacement parts distributor, is getting set to open a new facility in the West Valley.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

Northbound State Route 51 reopens in Phoenix after crash