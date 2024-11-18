PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of State Route 51 reopened after a crash Monday near Union Hills Drive, transportation officials said.

The closure went into effect around 6:30 p.m. and was lifted just before 9 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Drivers were advised to expect delays.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 19, 2024

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

