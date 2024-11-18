PHOENIX — Police are investigating a west Phoenix apartment complex for homicide after discovering a dead body in the area, authorities announced.

Officers patrolling the complex near Indian School Road and 55th Avenue were contacted by a witness last Tuesday just before 9:30 a.m. and found 38-year-old Mark Montano near the community dumpsters.

Authorities confirmed the man was dead and detectives later took over the investigation.

No other information was made available.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-7626. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can dial Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or for Spanish speakers at 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.