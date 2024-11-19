New Park Central hotel opens in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A new hotel in the Park Central complex in Phoenix has opened, according to a press release.

The dual-branded hotel, Tru/Home2 Suites by Hilton, opened on November 12. Located on Central Avenue and Monterey Way, the hotel offers 207 rooms, with 104 Tru rooms and 103 Home2 Suites.

The five-story property was developed by Plaza Companies, Holualoa Companies and Fayth Hospitality Group.

What features are at the new Phoenix hotel?

The new hotel has several amenities including a complimentary breakfast buffet, a fitness center, a laundry center, a rooftop swimming pool, an outdoor firepit and grills, a pool table and games in the lobby.

“We are excited to welcome these two new hotels and this exceptional building to the latest evolution of Park Central,” CEO of Plaza Companies Sharon Harper said. “This property has truly become a mixed-use hub in the center of the city with an emphasis on healthcare, education and public art, and the hotels are a perfect fit for the community’s needs.”

The hotel offers guests access to Creighton University Health Sciences Campus – Phoenix, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Barrow’s Neurological Institute, Grand Canyon University and downtown Phoenix.

“We’re thrilled to open Tru/Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Midtown and offer business and leisure travelers visiting Phoenix, Arizona with an innovative and value-driven lodging experience,” Greg Fay of Fayth Hospitality Group said. “Blending these two category-leading brands and their unique signature identities under one roof further propels our commitment to providing quality lodging options to meet a wide variety of styles, travel needs and desired price points.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.