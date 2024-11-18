Hundreds of firearms off the streets after Oct. 30 seizure...

PHOENIX — Hundreds of firearms are off the streets of southern Arizona after a recent operation from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG).

Two people have been arrested after the Oct. 30 seizure the ADG spearheaded with help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Reports of an illegal gambling operation in Tucson led authorities to seize a total of 452 firearms, along with ammunition, gun accessories and $4,000 in cash.

The two suspects, whose names were not made public, are facing felony charges.

Operation leaders happy hundreds of firearms off Arizona streets

Jeffrey Glover, the director of DPS, said he’s happy the ADG stopped the alleged criminals from distributing weapons across Arizona.

“Thanks to their efforts, two criminals are off the streets and over 450 firearms are no longer available for criminal use,” Glover said in a Monday news release. “Collaboration between agencies in the State of Arizona is stronger today than ever.”

Jackie Johnson, the director of ADG, thanked DPS for its help in conducting this operation.

He also described the late October seizure as record-breaking.

“Record-breaking seizures like this only further highlight the criminal activity that illegal gambling establishments attract when they go unregulated, posing a significant threat to public safety,” Johnson said in the release.

