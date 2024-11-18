Teenager sentenced for deadly drug robbery in Buckeye

PHOENIX — A Buckeye teenager was recently sentenced to prison for killing one person and assaulting another in a drug robbery case from 2022, authorities said.

Guillermo Amador III, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Monday.

He was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

Why was Amador sentenced to 31 years in prison?

Authorities said Amador organized a robbery by using a fake Instagram account.

He used the account to lure in Dallas Massaro, with whom he arranged a fake marijuana and vape sale on Dec. 5, 2022

Massaro arrived to the transaction near Miller Road and Southern Avenue with his girlfriend, Emilie Gomez.

Amador pulled a gun during the meeting and shot both Massaro and Gomez. They were found in a vehicle near Miller Road and Southern Avenue.

The two were later taken to the hospital where Gomez died from her injuries while Massaro suffered lifelong injuries.

“This case is a clear example of the rise we have seen throughout our county where youth are participating in extreme acts of violence,” Mitchell said. “At the time of this murder, the defendant was 17 years-old, and for this horrific crime, he will spend decades in prison.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.