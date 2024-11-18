Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysisct Goes to the Movies
Nov 18, 2024, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:04 am
Nov 18, 2024, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:04 am
Most proud pet parents have photos of their furry family members and we want to see them! Send us a photo of your pet and you could win a $100 gift card. A different pet photo will be randomly drawn at the end of each month and will be named KTAR's Paw Pic Pet of the Month!
2 days ago
Register to win tickets to see Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson at Arizona Financial Theatre on June 3.
3 days ago
Join Mike Broomhead and KTAR on Saturday, December 7th for our annual Red & Blue at the Zoo Police and Fire First Responder Appreciation Day. The first 1,000 Police and Fire First Responders to present their id will receive free admission for themselves and 3 guests at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in the West Valley.
9 days ago
KTAR is dedicated to offering hope and assistance to those in need. From now until December 6, we invite you to help UMOM.
13 days ago
KTAR’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers, invites you to nominate a deserving teacher. Share their story and they could win $2500! Nominate today.
1 month ago
Brian Regan is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre for his 2025 tour on February 14th! Register now for your chance to win tickets!
1 month ago
Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.
PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.
Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.