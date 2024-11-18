Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysisct Goes to the Movies

Nov 18, 2024, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:04 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

Contests

...

Promotions

Paw Pics

Most proud pet parents have photos of their furry family members and we want to see them! Send us a photo of your pet and you could win a $100 gift card. A different pet photo will be randomly drawn at the end of each month and will be named KTAR's Paw Pic Pet of the Month!

2 days ago

...

Promotions

Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysisct Goes to the Movies

Register to win tickets to see Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson at Arizona Financial Theatre on June 3.

3 days ago

...

Promotions

Red & Blue at the Zoo

Join Mike Broomhead and KTAR on Saturday, December 7th for our annual Red & Blue at the Zoo Police and Fire First Responder Appreciation Day. The first 1,000 Police and Fire First Responders to present their id will receive free admission for themselves and 3 guests at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in the West Valley.

9 days ago

...

Promotions

KTAR Cares Collection Drive

KTAR is dedicated to offering hope and assistance to those in need. From now until December 6, we invite you to help UMOM.

13 days ago

...

Promotions

Nominate a Teacher to Win $2500!

KTAR’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers, invites you to nominate a deserving teacher. Share their story and they could win $2500! Nominate today.

1 month ago

...

Promotions

Brian Regan 2025 Tour

Brian Regan is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre for his 2025 tour on February 14th! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysisct Goes to the Movies