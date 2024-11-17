Weekend Wrap: Here are the top Phoenix news stories from Nov. 15-17

PHOENIX — From a respiratory illness on the rise in the Valley to Wildlife officials offering $100,000 for information related to the death of an endangered wolf, here are the top Phoenix news stories from Nov. 15-17.

Coughing, sneezing, sniffling and other health-related issues are plaguing people across the Valley.

It’s all due to a spike in respiratory illness across Arizona, according to Salil Pradhan, a pediatric hospitalist at Valleywise Comprehensive Health Center in Phoenix.

“We’ve been seeing an uptick over the past, probably, two to three weeks in the state and certainly in the city of Phoenix,” Pradhan told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

Federal and state wildlife officials have offered a reward of up to $103,500 for information that leads to prosecution related to the death of an endangered Mexican Wolf in Arizona.

The wolf nicknamed “Hope” was found dead in the area of Forest Service Road 2058 and East Spring Valley Road northwest of Flagstaff on Nov. 7.

Mexican wolves were reintroduced to Arizona starting in 1998 after their disappearance from the wild in the American Southwest due to hunting, trapping and poisoning over fears they would prey on livestock. Lobos were listed on the Endangered Species Act in 1976, and a captive breeding program eventually led to their return to the wild.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced a workforce development program that will offer a training program to simulate real-world experience for Maricopa Community Colleges students interested in the semiconductor industry.

The colleges will partner with the Arizona Commerce Authority for the program.

The program received input from industry partners such as Intel, The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and XP to ensure that the training simulates an actual fabrication center. The hope is that new graduates will seamlessly transition into roles at these companies, according to Bitter Smith.

Two developers recently purchased land in Maricopa with the intent to install more than 400 combined multifamily apartment units, according to press release on Tuesday.

Land Advisors Organization’s Homebuilding Team partnered with Dominium Acquisition LLC and Roers Companies to complete the respective transactions.

Both land parcels are located at the northwest corner of Porter Road and the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.

A two-story restaurant and nightclub establishment will liven up the West Valley in early 2025, according to a press release on Monday.

Tavern Park, a 13,000-square foot entertainment spot, is set to open in the P83 district of Peoria under the same ownership group as north Phoenix’s Lookout Tavern.

The dual-purpose project will be located off of north Loop 101 and 83rd Avenue, adjacent to Peoria Sports Complex. Tavern Park will take over the land occupied by a virtual shooting lounge, Modern Round, from 2016-2021.

