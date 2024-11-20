PHOENIX — One teenager has died after a stabbing in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call in the area of 36th Street and Chandler Boulevard in Ahwatukee around 3 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

They found a 15-year-old male, later identified as Jaylen Reeves, with a stab wound. Reeves died after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators learned that Reeves was hanging out with a group of friends when a fight started between him and an another teen, which resulted in the stabbing.

Police have identified the other teen, who provided a statement to investigators. Authorities also have interviewed multiple witnesses, served search warrants and impounded items of evidence.

However, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

