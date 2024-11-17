Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden authorizes Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia

Nov 17, 2024, 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:33 pm

President Joe Biden, right, listens as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, speaks during...

President Joe Biden, right, listens as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, speaks during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the weapons as Russia deploys thousands of North Korean troops to reinforce its war, according to a U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter.

The decision allowing Kyiv to use the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMs, for attacks farther inside Russia comes as President Vladimir Putin positions North Korean troops along Ukraine’s northern border to try to reclaim hundreds of miles of territory seized by Ukrainian forces.

Biden’s move also follows the presidential election victory of Donald Trump, who has said he would bring about a swift end to the war and raised uncertainty about whether his administration would continue the United States’ vital military support for Ukraine.

The longer-range missiles are likely to be used in response to North Korea’s decision to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to one of the people. The official and the people familiar with the matter were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and many of his Western supporters have been pressing Biden for months to allow Ukraine to strike military targets deeper inside Russia with Western-supplied missiles, saying the U.S. ban had made it impossible for Ukraine to try to stop Russian attacks on its cities and electrical grids.

Some supporters have argued that the limitation and other U.S. constraints could cost Ukraine the war. The debate has become a source of disagreement among Ukraine’s NATO allies.

Biden had remained opposed, determined to hold the line against any escalation that he felt could draw the U.S. and other NATO members into direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

News of Biden’s decision followed meetings over the last two days with the leaders of South Korea, Japan and China where North Korean troops were central to the talks, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru.

Biden did not mention the decision during a speech at a stop to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil on his way to the Group of 20 summit.

Asked about the decision, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press conference that the body’s position is “to avoid a permanent deterioration of the war in Ukraine.”

“We want peace, we want fair peace,” Guterres said on Sunday ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. He didn’t elaborate.

Russia on Sunday launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, described by officials as the largest in recent months, targeting energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

North Korea has provided thousands of troops to Russia to help Moscow try to claw back land in the Kursk border region that Ukraine seized this year. The introduction of North Korean troops to the conflict comes as Moscow has seen a favorable shift in momentum. Trump has signaled that he could push Ukraine to agree to give up some land seized by Russia to find an end to the conflict.

As many as 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, according to U.S., South Korean and Ukrainian assessments. U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials say North Korea also has provided Russia with significant amounts of munitions to replenish its dwindling weapons stockpiles.

Trump, who takes office in January, spoke for months as a candidate about wanting Russia’s war in Ukraine to be over, but he mostly ducked questions about whether he wanted U.S. ally Ukraine to win.

He also repeatedly slammed the Biden administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars in aid. His victory has Ukraine’s international backers worrying that any rushed settlement would mostly benefit Putin.

America is Ukraine’s most valuable ally in the war, providing more than $56.2 billion in security assistance since Russian forces invaded in February 2022.

Worried about Russia’s response, however, the Biden administration repeatedly has delayed providing some specific advanced weapons sought by Ukraine, agreeing only under pressure from Kyiv, its supporters and in consultation with allies.

That includes initially refusing Zelenskyy’s pleas for advanced tanks, Patriot air defense systems and F-16 fighter jets, among other systems.

The White House agreed in May to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weaponry for limited strikes just across the border with Russia.

United States News

Associated Press

SEC chair Gensler to step down on January 20

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler will step down from his post on January 20. Since taking the lead at the SEC, the commission was aggressive in its oversight of cryptocurrencies and other regulatory issues. President-elect Donald Trump had promised during his campaign that he would remove Gensler, who has led the U.S. government’s […]

24 minutes ago

Daniel Penny leaves the courtroom for a lunch break in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Y...

Associated Press

Pathologist disputes finding that Marine veteran’s chokehold caused subway rider’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — For six minutes, Jordan Neely was pinned to a subway floor in a chokehold that ended with him lying still. But that’s not what killed him, a forensic pathologist testified Thursday in defense of the military-trained commuter charged with killing Neely. A New York City medical examiner determined that Daniel Penny’s […]

28 minutes ago

A gambler plays a slot machine while smoking at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Oct...

Associated Press

Casino workers who want smoking ended demonstrate in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With their push to end smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos going nowhere fast in either the courts or the state Legislature, casino workers and supporters of smoke-free gambling halls demonstrated Thursday outside a hotel where New Jersey’s governor was due to speak. The workers have been pushing for four years […]

30 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction to Matt Gaetz withdrawal from Trump’s attorney general nomination

KTAR host Chris Merrill, filling in on The Mike Broomhead Show, reacts to the breaking news of Matt Gaetz withdrawing his nomination for Attorney General from President-elect Donald Trump.

58 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State speech, Jan. 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (...

Associated Press

Georgia’s Brian Kemp picked to lead Republican Governors Association

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will lead the Republican Governors Association for the next year, the group announced Wednesday, just weeks after the party secured governorships in eight out of 11 state races up for grabs in the election earlier this month. The Governors Association helps elect Republicans across the country and Kemp […]

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: BREAKING: Matt Gaetz withdraws name from attorney general consideration #news

Breaking News: Matt Gaetz withdraws name from attorney general consideration

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Biden authorizes Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia