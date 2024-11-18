Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Air taxis could be coming to Arizona thanks to local tech companies, governor goals

Nov 18, 2024, 5:00 AM | Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 7:36 am

Air mobility in Arizona: Are flying cars, taxis the future?...

Arizona's technology leaders are serious about advanced air mobility. (Joby Aviation File Photo/via Facebook)

(Joby Aviation File Photo/via Facebook)

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY COLTON KROLAK


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Want to know what Arizona’s future holds? Look to the sky.

Last week, Gov. Katie Hobbs took steps to have the America Commerce Authority expand its institute of automated mobility to include air mobility.

That means aircrafts that take passengers on a sky ride from point A to point B could be a reality for those who ever wished they could fly above Phoenix traffic.

The possibilities are endless, according to Dave Shilliday, who manages the unmanned aerial systems for Honeywell in Phoenix.

“What if you can land in Sky Harbor and immediately get to Sunrise to be snowboarding in an hour and 15 minutes? Or have a helipad on top of one of the resorts in Rocky Point, and you’re there in an hour 20?” Shilliday told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

What would air mobility look like for Arizona drivers?

He said air taxis — on-demand transportation services like Uber or Waymo that fly commuters from point A to point B — are becoming more and more of a possibility.

These aircraft look similar to helicopters. They also don’t need runways, which means they can take off from and land almost anywhere.

RELATED STORIES

Plus, they already exist. The first-ever electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is expected to be certified next year.

Assuming these air taxis receive FAA certification, significant planning and infrastructure needs must be addressed before any of this can happen on a large scale.

“The airspace — how we build those routes — that’s the next phase,” Shilliday said. “You need operators, you need heliports at both ends to support that, and you need an economic rate that is attractive enough for people to want to do it but also allows that company to make a profit.”

Shilliday was among a large number of guest speakers at Arizona’s first-ever Air Mobility Summit last month. Speakers detailed all of the advances and possibilities of this technology.

What do Arizona technology leaders plan in terms of air mobility?

Clint Harper, a community advocate within the advanced air mobility industry, explained the importance of events like the summit.

“The goal really is to get all of the stakeholders and leaders across the state to start wrapping their heads around the potential and opportunities associated with new aviation technologies and where those technologies can slide in and meet some of the current needs of Arizona,” Harper said.

Companies like Boeing and Honeywell are part of Arizona’s strong innovation ecosystem, which includes various aviation schools that train the next wave of pilots and technicians.

That means Arizona could also play a big role in how advanced air mobility is used in national defense.

“A lot of the development in these aircraft, it’s around quiet electric or hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing or ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft, which have really compelling missions in the commercial space,” Shilliday said.

However, there are many other aspects of air mobility to keep in mind.

“You can also think of all the defense applications for a very quiet short takeoff and landing vehicle that doesn’t require shipping fuel to challenging geographies,” Shilliday said.

How else can air mobility change business in Arizona and beyond?

Even still, that’s not the full extent how advanced air mobility could shape the future.

Companies like Amazon are using drones to deliver packages, valley law enforcement agencies are using drones on emergency calls, and they’re saving lives.

Drones have delivered everything from crucial medical supplies to rural areas to even transporting live organs.

A kidney was delivered by drone to a Maryland hospital in 2019.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

