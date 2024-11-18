Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 high-elevation highways in Arizona closed for snowy season

Nov 18, 2024

Transportation officials put seasonal closures in place for a high-elevation roadways in the White ...

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Arizona transportation officials put seasonal closures in place last week for a pair high-elevation roadways.

State Route 473, which takes drivers through the White Mountains, was closed Thursday between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake.

Heavy snowfall trends spur the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) to close this state route section every year.

There’s also a closure in place for a highway in southern Arizona.

Swift Trail, which covers the highest points of SR 366 that ascend Mount Graham, was closed on Friday.

ADOT said this is a regular winter closure. It begins one-half mile past the Shannon Campground on the Coronado National Forest.

Where are the other 2024 Arizona seasonal closures?

Further seasonal closures will be put into effect in December.

The stretch of SR 67 that takes drivers between Jacob Lake (89A) and the Grand Canyon National Park North Rim is scheduled to close on Dec. 2.

Park facilities at the North Rim will also shut down at that time.

This portion of SR 67 — along with visitor accommodations — are both scheduled to reopen in mid-May.

Even more closures will take place in late December. These eastern Arizona highways will shut down on Dec. 29:

  • State Route 261 between Eagar and Big Lake.
  • State Route 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake.

