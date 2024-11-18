Close
Tiger Woods-backed PopStroke proposes indoor putting course in Gilbert

Nov 18, 2024, 4:30 AM

PopStroke currently has two metro Phoenix locations, including one in Glendale. (Phoenix Business Journal Photo/Jim Poulin)

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


PopStroke, a Florida-based golf entertainment concept with the backing of Tiger Woods, has proposed its third location in the Valley.

There are plans for PopStroke to build the entertainment venue on 4.25 acres of vacant land near the SanTan Village shopping and entertainment center in Gilbert, south of Top Golf and west of Main Event.

The Gilbert location, near Ray Road and SanTan Village Parkway, would differ from the ones in Glendale and Scottsdale because it would be indoors.

According to documents submitted to the town of Gilbert’s planning commission, PopStroke and its associated developers proposed constructing a 64,306-square-foot building that would contain a 36-hole indoor miniature golf course. There would also be a 10,450-square-foot indoor clubhouse with dining and a full-service bar.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

