PHOENIX – Two people were killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 17 west of downtown Phoenix early Thursday, authorities said.

The wreck occurred in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Grant Street around 2 a.m. The freeway was closed for several hours but reopened before rush hour.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle and a passenger in the vehicle it hit were killed in the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No other information about the fatal wrong-way collision was immediately available.

