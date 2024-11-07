2 killed in early-morning wrong-way collision on Interstate 17 in Phoenix
Nov 7, 2024, 6:23 AM
(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)
PHOENIX – Two people were killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 17 west of downtown Phoenix early Thursday, authorities said.
The wreck occurred in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Grant Street around 2 a.m. The freeway was closed for several hours but reopened before rush hour.
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle and a passenger in the vehicle it hit were killed in the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
No other information about the fatal wrong-way collision was immediately available.
