Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 killed in early-morning wrong-way collision on Interstate 17 in Phoenix

Nov 7, 2024, 6:23 AM

Traffic was flowing again Thursday morning, Nov. 7, 2024, after an earlier fatal wrong-way collisio...

Traffic was flowing again Thursday morning, Nov. 7, 2024, after an earlier fatal wrong-way collision. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Two people were killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 17 west of downtown Phoenix early Thursday, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The wreck occurred in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Grant Street around 2 a.m. The freeway was closed for several hours but reopened before rush hour.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle and a passenger in the vehicle it hit were killed in the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No other information about the fatal wrong-way collision was immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona congressional races...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s 9 congressional seats are up for grabs; who is winning each race?

One Arizona congressional race remained highly competitive as of Thursday night, while the state's eight other U.S. House contests were pretty much settled.

21 minutes ago

The five Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seats were up for grabs during the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

2 Maricopa County supervisor races remain tight, other 3 are blowouts

Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

51 minutes ago

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

KTAR.com

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Republican Rep. David Schweikert held a lead over Democrat Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Saturday night.

1 hour ago

The winner of the 18th annual wildlife photo contest for Arizona Game and Fish Department was chose...

Roxanne De La Rosa

Winner chosen for 18th annual Arizona Game and Fish Department photo contest

The winner of the 18th annual wildlife photo contest for Arizona Game and Fish Department was chosen out of more than 800 entries.

2 hours ago

Donald Trump is leading Kamala Harris in Arizona's presidential race....

KTAR.com

Donald Trump projected over Kamala Harris in race for president in Arizona

Four years after Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate since 1996 to lose Arizona, he reclaimed the state's 11 electoral votes.

2 hours ago

A Phoenix man was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised probatio...

Roxanne De La Rosa

Phoenix man sentenced to 7 years in prison for assaulting officers

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation for assaulting police officers.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

2 killed in early-morning wrong-way collision on Interstate 17 in Phoenix