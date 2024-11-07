PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert several hours after it was issued Thursday morning because the subject, a Queen Creek man, was found safe.

When the alert was issued a little before 6 a.m., John C. Turner, 68, hadn’t been seen since 7 p.m. Wednesday at his home in a neighborhood near Ellsworth and Riggs roads.

The bulletin was deactivated around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Turner is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a medical condition can cause him to appear confused, according to the alert.

