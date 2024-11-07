Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 68-year-old Queen Creek man found safe

Nov 7, 2024, 6:10 AM | Updated: 10:03 am

A Silver Alert for John C. Turner of Queen Creek was issued Nov. 7, 2024....

A Silver Alert for John C. Turner of Queen Creek was issued Nov. 7, 2024. (Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert several hours after it was issued Thursday morning because the subject, a Queen Creek man, was found safe.

When the alert was issued a little before 6 a.m., John C. Turner, 68, hadn’t been seen since 7 p.m. Wednesday at his home in a neighborhood near Ellsworth and Riggs roads.

The bulletin was deactivated around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Turner is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a medical condition can cause him to appear confused, according to the alert.

