Silver Alert canceled after 68-year-old Queen Creek man found safe
Nov 7, 2024, 6:10 AM | Updated: 10:03 am
(Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)
PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert several hours after it was issued Thursday morning because the subject, a Queen Creek man, was found safe.
When the alert was issued a little before 6 a.m., John C. Turner, 68, hadn’t been seen since 7 p.m. Wednesday at his home in a neighborhood near Ellsworth and Riggs roads.
The bulletin was deactivated around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
Turner is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a medical condition can cause him to appear confused, according to the alert.
