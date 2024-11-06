Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

JIM SHARPE

Be careful which voters you hate (because you could end up being a self-loather)

Nov 6, 2024, 2:20 PM

YouTube video
Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

In the days, weeks and months leading up to Election Day, many candidates claimed they would be unifiers: They talked about being a senator for “all Arizonans” or a president “for all Americans.” 

But is it possible — now that Donald Trump will retake the White House — that the people who opposed him will work to unite with the most important Americans in their lives: neighbors, friends and family who voted for … ♫♪♪ dun-dun-duh ♫♪♪ … HIM?!?!

Based on what I saw after the 2016 election, unity is going to be a tough thing to achieve over the next four years.

Back when Trump won his first stint in the White House, tons of people I was Facebook friends with (some of whom were actual friends) insulted everybody and anybody who dared cast a vote for… ♫♪♪ dun-dun-duh ♫♪♪ … HIM!! and that included insulting people like my dad.

RELATED STORIES

 

Now, in all fairness, Trump’s sycophants didn’t foster much unity after the 2020 election with their claims of “rigged” elections and other lunacy — although one could make the argument that storming the Capitol, calling for Vice President Mike Pence’s neck in a noose, did a lot to unify nut jobs.

There is a way Democrats, Independents and even Republicans who opposed Trump’s return to Washington can get along with their friends who voted for … ♫♪♪ dun-dun-duh ♫♪♪ … HIM!!

Start by remembering this: Many of those Trump voters voted for him with their fingers firmly holding their nose — because they couldn’t afford a clothes pin to hold their nose closed. 

They voted for Trump because they are paying more for everything. 

Whether or not Trump can fix our higher price problem remains to be seen — but that’s why many people voted for … ♫♪♪ dun-dun-duh ♫♪♪ … HIM!!  (And, yes, the fiscal conservative angel on my shoulder just whispered to me, “Trump grew the national debt by nearly $7.8 trillion — faster than Biden or Obama!”)

Many others voted for Trump in protest of the Biden/Harris administration’s obscene lack of concern for border security. Effects that have been felt across the country — not just in Arizona.

But this might be the easiest path of logic to arrive at the conclusion that you don’t need to shun your neighbors/family members/co-workers who voted for Trump: Pollsters and political analysts galore have identified several thousand Trump-Gallego-YesOnProp139-YesOnProp314 voters in Arizona. 

Many of your fellow Arizonans voted for a Republican(ish) president; voted for a Democrat for the U.S. Senate; voted to put abortion access in the Arizona Constitution; AND voted to create a state law that forbids crossing the border illegally. And that means you can’t call them complete idiots because they likely voted for some of the same things you did. 

Most importantly, let’s try to remind ourselves that no matter who you voted for — or who you wanted to win — we all won when yesterday’s vote came off free of violence. That’s not been the case in some places I’ve been — like Iraq. Or in other places — where voting doesn’t even take place, because they’re Middle Eastern kingdoms.

If you take a little time to meditate on how loveable (and sturdy) our constitutional republic is, it’s much easier to arrive at a place where you can hate how some voters vote and still love the voter.

Jim Sharpe

Voters...

Jim Sharpe

Be careful which voters you hate (because you could end up being a self-loather)

Take a minute to think about our constitutional republic before hating how some voted in this election, KTAR News host Jim Sharpe writes.

7 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Don’t let the voting process stress you out

As we inch closer to electing a new commander-in-chief, Jim Sharpe knows the stresses that can come along with being a part of the voting process, and he doesn’t want you to be affected because of it.

3 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Don’t let the voting process stress you out

As we inch closer to electing a new commander-in-chief, Jim Sharpe knows the stresses that can come along with being a part of the voting process, and he doesn’t want you to be affected because of it.

3 days ago

AZ Political Podcast...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Chuck Coughlin predicts the 2024 election in Arizona

Chuck Coughlin joins this episode of AZ Political Podcast and discusses the surprises of the election season and makes some predictions.

5 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: AZ Political Podcast: Predicting the 2024 election in Arizona

Chuck Coughlin from HighGround Consulting joins Jim Sharpe on the AZ Political Podcast to talk numbers before the 2024 election concludes.

5 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: AZ Political Podcast: Predicting the 2024 election in Arizona

Chuck Coughlin from HighGround Consulting joins Jim Sharpe on the AZ Political Podcast to talk numbers before the 2024 election concludes.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

Be careful which voters you hate (because you could end up being a self-loather)