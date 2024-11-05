PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing Phoenix man who suffers from a cognitive condition.

Timothy Roberts, 52, was last seen around 6 a.m. near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road. He was wearing a white “McFadden” football jersey with black numbers, gray shorts and black shoes at the time.

Roberts is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, with brown, balding hair and brown eyes.

His medical condition may cause him to become confused and easily lost, according to the Silver Alert.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.

