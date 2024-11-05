Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man with cognitive condition

Nov 5, 2024, 1:05 PM

A Silver Alert was issued for Timothy Roberts on Nov. 5, 2024....

A Silver Alert was issued for Timothy Roberts on Nov. 5, 2024. (Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing Phoenix man who suffers from a cognitive condition.

Timothy Roberts, 52, was last seen around 6 a.m. near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road. He was wearing a white “McFadden” football jersey with black numbers, gray shorts and black shoes at the time.

Roberts is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, with brown, balding hair and brown eyes.

His medical condition may cause him to become confused and easily lost, according to the Silver Alert.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County Sheriff...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan defeats Tyler Kamp to become next Maricopa County Sheriff

Republican Jerry Sheridan has defeated Democrat Tyler Kamp in the race to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

8 minutes ago

Kamala Harris Donald Trump...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump closing in on victory over Kamala Harris in race for president in Arizona

Republican Donald Trump was closing in on a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for Arizona's 11 presidential electors on Wednesday night.

38 minutes ago

Arizona congressional races...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s 9 congressional seats are up for grabs; who is winning each race?

Two Arizona congressional races remained highly competitive as of Wednesday night, while the state's seven other U.S. House contests were pretty much settled.

41 minutes ago

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

KTAR.com

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

47 minutes ago

The five Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seats were up for grabs during the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

2 Maricopa County supervisor races remain tight, other 3 are blowouts

Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

48 minutes ago

Maricopa County attorney race 2024...

KTAR.com

Incumbent Rachel Mitchell leading Maricopa County attorney race

While running in the Maricopa County Attorney race 2024, Incumbent Rachel Mitchell said she wants to focus gun violence, retail crime and fentanyl.

54 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man with cognitive condition