PHOENIX – Phoenix police officers fatally shot a burglary suspect who pointed a replica gun at them during an incident on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a residence near Third Street and Clarendon Avenue, south of Indian School Road, around 11:20 a.m. and located 29-year-old Rey David Martinez trying to climb over the owner’s fence, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police surrounded Martinez, who did not comply with instructions and removed the replica firearm and pointed it at officers, police said.

Two officers then shot Martinez. Attempts to save the man’s life were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The replica gun was found at Martinez’s feet, police said.

It was the second shooting involving Phoenix Police in a span of about 14 hours.

Police shot and killed a man who allegedly tried breaking into a south Phoenix home around 10 p.m. Monday.

Editor’s Note: This is an update to a story that was originally published on Nov. 5, 2024.

