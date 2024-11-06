Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police fatally shoot burglary suspect who pointed replica gun at officers

Nov 6, 2024, 3:35 PM | Updated: 3:40 pm

Shooting involving police in Phoenix...

Phoenix Police were involved in a shooting on Nov. 5, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Phoenix police officers fatally shot a burglary suspect who pointed a replica gun at them during an incident on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a residence near Third Street and Clarendon Avenue, south of Indian School Road, around 11:20 a.m. and located 29-year-old Rey David Martinez trying to climb over the owner’s fence, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police surrounded Martinez, who did not comply with instructions and removed the replica firearm and pointed it at officers, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Two officers then shot Martinez. Attempts to save the man’s life were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The replica gun was found at Martinez’s feet, police said.

It was the second shooting involving Phoenix Police in a span of about 14 hours.

Police shot and killed a man who allegedly tried breaking into a south Phoenix home around 10 p.m. Monday.

Editor’s Note: This is an update to a story that was originally published on Nov. 5, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County Sheriff...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan defeats Tyler Kamp to become next Maricopa County Sheriff

Republican Jerry Sheridan has defeated Democrat Tyler Kamp in the race to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

1 hour ago

Kamala Harris Donald Trump...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump closing in on victory over Kamala Harris in race for president in Arizona

Republican Donald Trump was closing in on a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for Arizona's 11 presidential electors on Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

Arizona congressional races...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s 9 congressional seats are up for grabs; who is winning each race?

Two Arizona congressional races remained highly competitive as of Wednesday night, while the state's seven other U.S. House contests were pretty much settled.

2 hours ago

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

KTAR.com

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

2 hours ago

The five Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seats were up for grabs during the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

2 Maricopa County supervisor races remain tight, other 3 are blowouts

Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

2 hours ago

Maricopa County attorney race 2024...

KTAR.com

Incumbent Rachel Mitchell leading Maricopa County attorney race

While running in the Maricopa County Attorney race 2024, Incumbent Rachel Mitchell said she wants to focus gun violence, retail crime and fentanyl.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

Phoenix Police fatally shoot burglary suspect who pointed replica gun at officers