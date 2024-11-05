Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Lucky Arizona voters treated to adorable puppy snuggles while waiting to cast ballots

Nov 5, 2024, 11:52 AM | Updated: 12:49 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

puppy snuggles puppy snuggles puppy snuggles puppy snuggles puppy snuggles puppy snuggles

PHOENIX – Some lucky Arizona voters were treated to puppy snuggles and kisses to alleviate election stress during their trips to the polls on Tuesday morning.

RELATED STORIES

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) surprised voters waiting in line at Faith Lutheran Church in Phoenix as part of the rescue organization’s #PollingPups program.

Carly and Daphne, a pair of adorable terrier mixes, performed their civic duty while benefiting from a chance to socialize outside the shelter, proving that it’s not necessarily a bad thing when politics go to the dogs.

They might even have earned a few write-in votes, although they are too young to run for office.

The sisters were born 10 weeks ago to a dog that came to AHS as a pregnant stray and gave birth at a foster home.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County Sheriff...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan defeats Tyler Kamp to become next Maricopa County Sheriff

Republican Jerry Sheridan has defeated Democrat Tyler Kamp in the race to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

11 minutes ago

Kamala Harris Donald Trump...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump closing in on victory over Kamala Harris in race for president in Arizona

Republican Donald Trump was closing in on a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for Arizona's 11 presidential electors on Wednesday night.

41 minutes ago

Arizona congressional races...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s 9 congressional seats are up for grabs; who is winning each race?

Two Arizona congressional races remained highly competitive as of Wednesday night, while the state's seven other U.S. House contests were pretty much settled.

44 minutes ago

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

KTAR.com

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

50 minutes ago

The five Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seats were up for grabs during the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

2 Maricopa County supervisor races remain tight, other 3 are blowouts

Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

51 minutes ago

Maricopa County attorney race 2024...

KTAR.com

Incumbent Rachel Mitchell leading Maricopa County attorney race

While running in the Maricopa County Attorney race 2024, Incumbent Rachel Mitchell said she wants to focus gun violence, retail crime and fentanyl.

56 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Lucky Arizona voters treated to adorable puppy snuggles while waiting to cast ballots