PHOENIX – Some lucky Arizona voters were treated to puppy snuggles and kisses to alleviate election stress during their trips to the polls on Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) surprised voters waiting in line at Faith Lutheran Church in Phoenix as part of the rescue organization’s #PollingPups program.

Carly and Daphne, a pair of adorable terrier mixes, performed their civic duty while benefiting from a chance to socialize outside the shelter, proving that it’s not necessarily a bad thing when politics go to the dogs.

They might even have earned a few write-in votes, although they are too young to run for office.

The sisters were born 10 weeks ago to a dog that came to AHS as a pregnant stray and gave birth at a foster home.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.