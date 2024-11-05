Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 temporarily closed after crash in West Valley, tying up rush-hour traffic

Nov 5, 2024, 6:33 AM | Updated: 6:44 am

Interstate 10 in the West Valley was closed after a crash on Oct. 5, 2024....

Interstate 10 in the West Valley was closed after a crash on Nov. 5, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A portion of Interstate 10 in the West Valley was temporarily closed after a crash involving big rigs on Tuesday morning, tying up early rush-hour traffic, authorities said.

The eastbound lanes were blocked near Litchfield Road around 6 a.m. while authorities cleared the wreckage, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic started getting through again by around 6:40 a.m.

The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash, but commuters in that direction were slowing down, creating backups, as they passed the scene.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

