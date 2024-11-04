<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHOENIX — An art teacher in the West Valley was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos‘ Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for November.

The monthly reward, which is presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers, went to Michelle Walla, who teaches kindergarteners through eighth graders at Freeman Fine Arts Academy in Tolleson.

“I go to their high school games now, I’ve been inviting to their weddings, I met their kids now,” Walla said. “Knowing their families and knowing what they’ve done since they left me is really important to me.”

She has been teaching for 11 years. However, teaching isn’t all she does.

“I also coach,” Walla said. “I coach boy’s soccer, boy’s basketball, girl’s basketball, and we’re always looking at different ways to find fundraising and getting new uniforms.”

When past and current students have athletic games, she tries to show up to make them feel supported.

November Tribute to a Teacher winner explains importance of art

“I’m very involved in my school and promoting my students on their academics,” Walla said.

Part of her passion for teaching art comes from her belief that it’s a critical tool for helping children build all types of skills.

“A lot of the programs have cut art but it’s really important,” Walla said. “Learning those fine motor skills of ‘How do you use a pencil? How do you scissors?’ If they don’t have that class, we’re going to have really bad handwriting.”

These art classes can even help students in their math classes.

“I always teach my students, ‘These are skills that you take back into your classes, even how to use a ruler,'” Walla said. “You could take this back into your history class and you’re making a poster.”

Tribute to a Teacher winner explains how she’ll use the money

The person who nominated Walla for the award said her room is like an oasis where kids can go to be free and explore their creativity in art.

She’s known for working long hours and making both children and parents feel like they can come to her for help.

Additionally, she manages the school’s social media and keeps parents up-to-date on news about the school district.

The $2,500 reward will go a long way in her hands.

Not only will it help her students, but it could also help her support her own educational journey.

“I’m also paying for my grad school,” Walla said. “That money will definitely support my students and myself.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.