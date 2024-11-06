PHOENIX — Republican Donald Trump was closing in on a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for Arizona’s 11 presidential electors on Wednesday night.

Trump grew his lead to 52.1%-47%, with the Green Party and Libertarian candidates combining for about 1% of the vote, according to results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

Arizona’s result won’t have an effect on the national race as Trump was projected to clinch his return to the White House late Tuesday night.

Regardless of the Arizona outcome, Trump will take control of the White House from Joe Biden, who initially ran for reelection after he withdrew his candidacy in July.

Harris, Biden’s vice president, was then tapped as the Democratic candidate to face Trump, who ran as the Republican nominee for the third consecutive cycle.

Biden and Harris defeated Trump and Mike Pence in 2020, while Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Both vice presidential candidates were different from the past cycle, with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Harris’ running mate and Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance on the ticket with Trump.

Arizona was a battleground state for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Entering Tuesday’s election, Arizona was one of seven battleground states in the presidential race, along with Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia.

Media outlets called the race for Trump after he was projected to win Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, three states Biden won in 2020, and North Carolina. He was also leading in Nevada and Michigan after the initial wave of results were reported.

The Grand Canyon State was a focal point for both candidates this cycle after Biden narrowly defeated Trump in 2020, marking the first time a Democratic presidential candidate won Arizona since 1996.

Trump and Harris frequently made campaign stops to Arizona to woo voters, including both candidates in metro Phoenix on Halloween.

Arizona also became a center for election conspiracies following 2020, which saw Biden defeat Trump by less than 11,000 votes.

