PHOENIX – The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season, which includes a preview of the upcoming ZooLights display, is set for Thursday evening.

Roars & Pours gives guests 21 and older the chance to explore the zoo grounds while sipping craft beverages and wine available for purchase. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A 50-foot-tall floating tree, 200-foot-long light tunnel and wildlife lanterns are among the holiday decorations.

The following breweries will provide beverages for sale at the event:

8 Bit Aleworks

Bone Haus Brewery

Four Peaks Brewery

Front Pourch Brewery

Oro Brewing

The event also includes Chicken poop BINGO!, Safari Cruiser, camel rides, yard games and Family Feud: Gone WILD!

Admission is $13, which is $17 below the lowest non-member regular ZooLights ticket price. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Phoenix Zoo’s traditional holiday season light show doesn’t officially debut this year until Nov. 27, and it runs until Jan. 12.

The Phoenix Zoo is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway in Papago Park.

