Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season features ZooLights preview

Nov 6, 2024, 6:00 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo) The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Phoenix Zoo Photo)

PHOENIX – The final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season, which includes a preview of the upcoming ZooLights display, is set for Thursday evening.

Roars & Pours gives guests 21 and older the chance to explore the zoo grounds while sipping craft beverages and wine available for purchase. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A 50-foot-tall floating tree, 200-foot-long light tunnel and wildlife lanterns are among the holiday decorations.

The following breweries will provide beverages for sale at the event:

  • 8 Bit Aleworks
  • Bone Haus Brewery
  • Four Peaks Brewery
  • Front Pourch Brewery
  • Oro Brewing

The event also includes Chicken poop BINGO!, Safari Cruiser, camel rides, yard games and Family Feud: Gone WILD!

RELATED STORIES

Admission is $13, which is $17 below the lowest non-member regular ZooLights ticket price. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Phoenix Zoo’s traditional holiday season light show doesn’t officially debut this year until Nov. 27, and it runs until Jan. 12.

The Phoenix Zoo is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway in Papago Park.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County Sheriff...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan defeats Tyler Kamp to become next Maricopa County Sheriff

Republican Jerry Sheridan has defeated Democrat Tyler Kamp in the race to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

13 minutes ago

Kamala Harris Donald Trump...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump closing in on victory over Kamala Harris in race for president in Arizona

Republican Donald Trump was closing in on a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for Arizona's 11 presidential electors on Wednesday night.

43 minutes ago

Arizona congressional races...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s 9 congressional seats are up for grabs; who is winning each race?

Two Arizona congressional races remained highly competitive as of Wednesday night, while the state's seven other U.S. House contests were pretty much settled.

46 minutes ago

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

KTAR.com

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

52 minutes ago

The five Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seats were up for grabs during the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

2 Maricopa County supervisor races remain tight, other 3 are blowouts

Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

53 minutes ago

Maricopa County attorney race 2024...

KTAR.com

Incumbent Rachel Mitchell leading Maricopa County attorney race

While running in the Maricopa County Attorney race 2024, Incumbent Rachel Mitchell said she wants to focus gun violence, retail crime and fentanyl.

59 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Final Phoenix Zoo Roars & Pours happy hour of the season features ZooLights preview