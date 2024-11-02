PHOENIX — JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, appeared at a rally in Arizona on Saturday afternoon, three days before Election Day on Nov. 5.

Vance, a senator from Ohio, spoke at Dillon Precision Products, an ammunitions retailer located within the Scottsdale Airpark.

Vance, who was back in Arizona after a rally in Peoria last week, appeared alongside Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son.

The Ohio senator took the stage around 2:15 p.m. and spoke for about a half-hour, focusing mainly on the border and the economy while attacking Kamala Harris.

Vance began by thanking Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, who took the stage earlier on Saturday, while criticizing Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, calling him a “far-left radical pretending to be a moderate.”

The Republican nominee for vice president blamed Harris for the 453,000 illegal immigrants he claimed exist in Arizona and further blamed her for the 425,000 criminal illegal migrants he claimed exist in the United States.

“The number of criminal migrants we have in this country, thanks to Kamala Harris’ failed border policies, is more than twice the size of the United States Marine Corps,” Vance said.

“Kamala Harris has rolled out the red carpet to every illegal alien. She’s offered to give them free healthcare benefits, she’s promised them to give them social security and Medicare which would bankrupt those programs.

“Meanwhile, our guy is saying to the illegal aliens in this country, especially the criminal migrants, ‘Pack your bags because in three months you’re going back home.'”

Vance said the state of Arizona spends $1.4 billion each year to care for illegal immigration.

He then turned his focus to drug cartels bringing in fentanyl. “Kamala Harris would rather invite the Mexican drug cartels into our country than enforce the law against them,” Vance said.

Vance addresses state of the economy while attacking Harris

The cost of living, affordable housing and grocery and utility prices were also key points of emphasis for Vance on Saturday.

“A vote for Kamala is a vote for four more years of sky-high inflation,” Vance said. “It’s a vote for four more years of unaffordable groceries and unaffordable housing. It’s a vote for four more years of a wide-open southern border. It’s a vote for four more years of the fentanyl flooding into our country. And I think the people of Arizona in three days we’re going to send a message.

“We do not want four more years of Kamala Harris’s broken policies. Our message to Kamala Harris is: ‘You’re fired. Go back to San Francisco, where you belong.'”

Vance asks for prayers for Tim Walz

The Ohio senator asked for prayers for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and said, “He’s got the toughest job in American politics.”

“Governor Tim Walz,” Vance said. “You wouldn’t expect me to feel bad for him because he goes around the country lying about me and lying about President Trump. But let’s be honest, he’s gotta lie about us because he doesn’t have anything else to talk about.

“Because Governor Tim Walz, he can’t say that Kamala Harris did anything to lower the price of groceries because, of course, under her policies, the price of groceries, got way more expensive. He can’t say that Kamala Harris did anything to close down the border because of course, for four years, she did everything that she could to open the border. And the biggest challenge of all is that Tim Walz has got to pretend that Kamala Harris is competent enough to be the president of the United States. That is a tough job.”

The economy was another thing Vance turned his attention to. He said Trump created a lot of jobs in the private sector while Harris has only been bragging about the economy.

“The American economy last month lost 28,000 private sector jobs. The American economy last month lost 46,000 American manufacturing jobs,” Vance said. “If you read the jobs report, it says the American economy gained 12,000 jobs. You know what that means? All government — we created more government jobs than we did lose private sector jobs. “That is the Kamala Harris economy in a nutshell. You’re paying higher taxes, you’re paying higher grocery prices, you’re getting worse jobs with lower wages. But the government bureaucrats who work for Kamala Harris they’re doing just fine.”

Vance also poked fun at Harris’ appearance on “The View” earlier this month when she said, “There is not a thing that comes to mind,” when asked what she would have done differently from President Biden.

“That means that if you vote for Kamala Harris, you’re going to get more of the same,” Vance said. “More of the same open border. More of the same policies that drive up the cost of groceries, gas and everything else. More of the same failed leadership. More of the same chaos all over the world and more of the same failed leadership in the Oval Office.”

