PHOENIX — Police are trying to identify a suspect in a south Phoenix shooting that claimed the life of a teenager earlier this week.

Officers responded to the area of Sixth Street and South Mountain Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

They found a teenaged male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the shooting was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

