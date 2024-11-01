Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police trying to identify suspect after teen killed in south Phoenix shooting

Nov 1, 2024, 8:00 PM

A teenager was fatally wounded in a shooting on Oct. 30, 2024, according to the Phoenix Police Depa...

A teenager was fatally wounded in a shooting on Oct. 30, 2024, according to the Phoenix Police Department. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are trying to identify a suspect in a south Phoenix shooting that claimed the life of a teenager earlier this week.

RELATED STORIES

Officers responded to the area of Sixth Street and South Mountain Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

They found a teenaged male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the shooting was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park in a cost-cutting effort that sa...

David Veenstra

Peoria saves money by piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park

The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park in a cost-cutting effort that saves the city more than $150,000 each year.

4 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally at Tuc...

David Veenstra

Tim Walz keeps focus on economy, women’s rights at rallies in Flagstaff, Tucson

Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, appeared at two rallies in Arizona on Saturday, three days before Election Day on Nov. 5.

5 hours ago

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a vice presidential debat...

David Veenstra

JD Vance attacks Kamala Harris for border, economic inaction at rally in Scottsdale

JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, appeared at a rally in Arizona on Saturday afternoon, three days before Election Day.

8 hours ago

Town of Gilbert water tower lit up at night...

Payne Moses

Study found no Arizona cities ranked among top 25 safest in America

No major Arizona city cracked the top 25 in a recent study on the safest places to live in the United States.

11 hours ago

A rendering of the future Sky Harbor Logistics building....

Roxanne De La Rosa

Real estate giant to demolish Tempe office, double land use with industrial campus

Private real estate developer Lincoln Property Co. acquired a more than 16-acre Tempe industrial property that sits minutes away from the Sky Harbor International Airport, according to a press release.

13 hours ago

Microtransit service in Phoenix gets $12.9M grant...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix gets $12.9M federal grant to launch on-demand microtransit service

A microtransit service in Phoenix designed to cut down on congestion within specific city zones is set to launch thanks to an influx of federal funds.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

Police trying to identify suspect after teen killed in south Phoenix shooting