PHOENIX – The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park as the Peoria City Council, Mayor Jason Beck and staff held a ceremony at the Pleasant Valley Booster Pump Station at Paloma Park on Tuesday.

“The City Council has been vigilant in protecting our long-term water security by maximizing our efficiency and use of reclaimed water,” Mayor Jason Beck said in a release. “This important project preserves precious drinking water, saves money and demonstrates this administration’s commitment to smart growth and future planning.”

The park uses 39 million gallons of potable water per year for lake maintenance and irrigation purposes which amounts to $5.80 per 1,000 gallons of potable water.

By using reclaimed water that costs 33% less at $1.87 per 1,000 gallons, the city will save more than $150,000 each year.

In addition, the city will stop using potable water for plants and the lake and will instead use it as drinking water for humans.

A 7.6-mile pipeline that starts at the Beardsley Reclamation Facility and ends at Paloma Park titled “Reclaimed Water Line 1″ will be used.

The Beardsley Water Reclamation Facility now has a new reclaimed water pump station as well. This move saved the city $8.3 million as they did not have to build a new facility.

