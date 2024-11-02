Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria saves money by piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park

Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 PM

The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park in a cost-cutting effort that sa...

The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park in a cost-cutting effort that saves the city more than $150,000 each year. (City of Peoria photo)

(City of Peoria photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park as the Peoria City Council, Mayor Jason Beck and staff held a ceremony at the Pleasant Valley Booster Pump Station at Paloma Park on Tuesday.

“The City Council has been vigilant in protecting our long-term water security by maximizing our efficiency and use of reclaimed water,” Mayor Jason Beck said in a release. “This important project preserves precious drinking water, saves money and demonstrates this administration’s commitment to smart growth and future planning.”

The park uses 39 million gallons of potable water per year for lake maintenance and irrigation purposes which amounts to $5.80 per 1,000 gallons of potable water.

By using reclaimed water that costs 33% less at $1.87 per 1,000 gallons, the city will save more than $150,000 each year.

RELATED STORIES

In addition, the city will stop using potable water for plants and the lake and will instead use it as drinking water for humans.

A 7.6-mile pipeline that starts at the Beardsley Reclamation Facility and ends at Paloma Park titled “Reclaimed Water Line 1″ will be used.

The Beardsley Water Reclamation Facility now has a new reclaimed water pump station as well. This move saved the city $8.3 million as they did not have to build a new facility.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park in a cost-cutting effort that sa...

David Veenstra

Peoria saves money by piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park

The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park in a cost-cutting effort that saves the city more than $150,000 each year.

5 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally at Tuc...

David Veenstra

Tim Walz keeps focus on economy, women’s rights at rallies in Flagstaff, Tucson

Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, appeared at two rallies in Arizona on Saturday, three days before Election Day on Nov. 5.

6 hours ago

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a vice presidential debat...

David Veenstra

JD Vance attacks Kamala Harris for border, economic inaction at rally in Scottsdale

JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, appeared at a rally in Arizona on Saturday afternoon, three days before Election Day.

9 hours ago

Town of Gilbert water tower lit up at night...

Payne Moses

Study found no Arizona cities ranked among top 25 safest in America

No major Arizona city cracked the top 25 in a recent study on the safest places to live in the United States.

12 hours ago

A rendering of the future Sky Harbor Logistics building....

Roxanne De La Rosa

Real estate giant to demolish Tempe office, double land use with industrial campus

Private real estate developer Lincoln Property Co. acquired a more than 16-acre Tempe industrial property that sits minutes away from the Sky Harbor International Airport, according to a press release.

14 hours ago

Microtransit service in Phoenix gets $12.9M grant...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix gets $12.9M federal grant to launch on-demand microtransit service

A microtransit service in Phoenix designed to cut down on congestion within specific city zones is set to launch thanks to an influx of federal funds.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

Peoria saves money by piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park