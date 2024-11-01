Registration opens for 21st annual Pat’s Run in Tempe

PHOENIX – Registration is now open for the 21st annual Pat‘s Run honoring Pat Tillman, the former Arizona State University star, Arizona Cardinals safety and soldier who died in Afghanistan.

Prices for the 4.2-mile race in Tempe on April 12 are their lowest from now until Nov. 30 at $42.40. Tickets bought in December jump to $45.42.

The cost then rises incrementally every month as the race gets closer, ending April 12 at $70.40.

Registration for the 21st Annual Pat’s Run is officially OPEN! Honor Pat Tillman’s legacy through Legacy in Every Stride and support #TillmanScholars! Date: April 12, 2025

Location: Tempe, AZ

Children can also register for the 0.42-mile race for $10.40 until Jan. 10, then for $15.40 on Jan. 11- March 31 and $25.42 starting April 1.

What are the Pat’s Run races?

On race day, a wheelchair race will kick off the proceedings at 7 a.m. while the main event beings at 7:05 a.m. and spans through the streets of Tempe before ending on the football field inside ASU’s Mountain America Stadium.

The kids’ run will start at 10 a.m. In total, the event garners nearly 30,000 people each year.

The Pat Tillman Foundation also holds “Honor Runs” in 36 cities across the nation, including Flagstaff, Pinetop and Tucson.

Proceeds from the race support the Pat Tillman Foundation and the Tillman Scholars program, which provides scholarships for active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses.

All adult Pat’s Run participants will get a T-shirt and medal, while kids will receive a T-shirt and medallion. Additional hoodies and T-shirts will be made available for purchase.

This year’s theme is “Legacy in Every Stride,” which pays tribute to three significant parts of Pat Tillman’s life: his time as a student and football player at ASU, his NFL career with the Cardinals and his legacy as an Army Ranger.

“Pat’s Run has become a cherished tradition, bringing together tens of thousands of people in Tempe and across the country to honor Pat’s enduring legacy,” 2014 Tillman Scholar and CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation Dr. Katherine Steele said in a release.

“Each step forward supports nearly 1,000 Tillman Scholars, empowering active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses to achieve their educational and professional goals and to come together as a community to make an impact in carrying forward Pat’s legacy.”

The 4.2 mile and 0.42-mile distances are a nod to Tillman’s uniform number, 42, which he wore at ASU as a linebacker.

Tillman wore No. 40 for the Cardinals as a safety before enlisting in the U.S. Army after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He was killed while deployed in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004.

