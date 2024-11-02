Microtransit service in Phoenix gets $12.9M grant...

PHOENIX — Fighting the busy traffic cluttering Phoenix’s streets can require creative solutions.

One new way city leaders are trying to cut down on congestion is through a new microtransit service in Phoenix.

This flexible and on-demand transit option will allow passengers to hail a ride within specific zones within the city.

The new microtransit service is coming through Project EASE, which stands for Effective Access Solutions for Easing Congestion.

Mayor Kate Gallego expressed excitement over the program.

“Today marks an exciting day for Phoenix with the award of a new $12.9 million grant to our Public Transit Department for Project EASE,” Gallego said in a Tuesday press release.

What is the new microtransit service in Phoenix?

Put simply, the microtransit service in Phoenix is a way riders can reduce walking time and hail rides.

It’s nothing new: In fact, similar services are already in practice across the Valley.

In fact, Avondale, Chandler, Glendale, Goodyear and Surprise also have microtransit options.

Essentially, microtransit service is one of several transportation options available to those within the city.

It’s an on-demand service within a specific zone that can be accessed by phone, online or through an app.

There’s also real-time vehicle tracking so riders can know when their ride is arriving.

“The project won’t just help relieve congestion,” Gallego said. “It will also enable us to advance innovative transportation solutions that will improve our commuter bus program as well as explore new strategies to keep our city moving efficiently.”

Where is money for microtransit service in Phoenix coming from?

Funding for Project EASE comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, which will give the grant to the Phoenix Public Transit Department.

The project to implement the microtransit service is led in partnership with Via Transportation Inc.

Leaders plan to evaluate the service’s effectiveness with the city’s commuter bus program. They also want to implement it through three specific zones where riders can hail rides through the service over a three-year period.

City officials also want to augment the existing bus service to complement the new microtransit zones.

Lastly, they hope to integrate the new and existing microtransit services into the Valley Metro app to make it easier for residents across metro Phoenix to plan trips, pay their fare and plan trips.

The grant will cover the bulk of the costs associated with this program. Its total cost is expected to be $16.2 million. The city of Phoenix will provide a local match of $3.2 million.

The public can share their feedback and opinions on implementing and refining the services through various outreach efforts in 2025.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.