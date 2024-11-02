Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix gets $12.9M federal grant to launch on-demand microtransit service

Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 AM

Microtransit service in Phoenix gets $12.9M grant...

The city of Phoenix has secured a federal $12.9 million congestion relief grant. (Photo via City of Phoenix)

(Photo via City of Phoenix)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Fighting the busy traffic cluttering Phoenix’s streets can require creative solutions.

One new way city leaders are trying to cut down on congestion is through a new microtransit service in Phoenix.

This flexible and on-demand transit option will allow passengers to hail a ride within specific zones within the city.

The new microtransit service is coming through Project EASE, which stands for Effective Access Solutions for Easing Congestion.

Mayor Kate Gallego expressed excitement over the program.

“Today marks an exciting day for Phoenix with the award of a new $12.9 million grant to our Public Transit Department for Project EASE,” Gallego said in a Tuesday press release.

What is the new microtransit service in Phoenix?

Put simply, the microtransit service in Phoenix is a way riders can reduce walking time and hail rides.

RELATED STORIES

It’s nothing new: In fact, similar services are already in practice across the Valley.

In fact, Avondale, Chandler, Glendale, Goodyear and Surprise also have microtransit options.

Essentially, microtransit service is one of several transportation options available to those within the city.

It’s an on-demand service within a specific zone that can be accessed by phone, online or through an app.

There’s also real-time vehicle tracking so riders can know when their ride is arriving.

“The project won’t just help relieve congestion,” Gallego said. “It will also enable us to advance innovative transportation solutions that will improve our commuter bus program as well as explore new strategies to keep our city moving efficiently.”

Where is money for microtransit service in Phoenix coming from?

Funding for Project EASE comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, which will give the grant to the Phoenix Public Transit Department.

The project to implement the microtransit service is led in partnership with Via Transportation Inc.

Leaders plan to evaluate the service’s effectiveness with the city’s commuter bus program. They also want to implement it through three specific zones where riders can hail rides through the service over a three-year period.

City officials also want to augment the existing bus service to complement the new microtransit zones.

Lastly, they hope to integrate the new and existing microtransit services into the Valley Metro app to make it easier for residents across metro Phoenix to plan trips, pay their fare and plan trips.

The grant will cover the bulk of the costs associated with this program. Its total cost is expected to be $16.2 million. The city of Phoenix will provide a local match of $3.2 million.

The public can share their feedback and opinions on implementing and refining the services through various outreach efforts in 2025.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park in a cost-cutting effort that sa...

David Veenstra

Peoria saves money by piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park

The city of Peoria started piping reclaimed water into Paloma Park in a cost-cutting effort that saves the city more than $150,000 each year.

5 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally at Tuc...

David Veenstra

Tim Walz keeps focus on economy, women’s rights at rallies in Flagstaff, Tucson

Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, appeared at two rallies in Arizona on Saturday, three days before Election Day on Nov. 5.

6 hours ago

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a vice presidential debat...

David Veenstra

JD Vance attacks Kamala Harris for border, economic inaction at rally in Scottsdale

JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, appeared at a rally in Arizona on Saturday afternoon, three days before Election Day.

10 hours ago

Town of Gilbert water tower lit up at night...

Payne Moses

Study found no Arizona cities ranked among top 25 safest in America

No major Arizona city cracked the top 25 in a recent study on the safest places to live in the United States.

13 hours ago

A rendering of the future Sky Harbor Logistics building....

Roxanne De La Rosa

Real estate giant to demolish Tempe office, double land use with industrial campus

Private real estate developer Lincoln Property Co. acquired a more than 16-acre Tempe industrial property that sits minutes away from the Sky Harbor International Airport, according to a press release.

15 hours ago

Microtransit service in Phoenix gets $12.9M grant...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix gets $12.9M federal grant to launch on-demand microtransit service

A microtransit service in Phoenix designed to cut down on congestion within specific city zones is set to launch thanks to an influx of federal funds.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Phoenix gets $12.9M federal grant to launch on-demand microtransit service