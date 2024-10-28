Close
1 dead, 3 injured in multivehicle crash in northeast Phoenix

Oct 28, 2024, 6:05 PM | Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 6:45 am

One man is dead and three others were injured, including a child, after a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

One man is dead and three others were injured, including a child, after a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Phoenix on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX – One man is dead and three others were injured, including a child, after a multivehicle crash in northeast Phoenix on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Around 3:25 p.m., police responded to the three-vehicle crash near 40th and Cholla streets.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while three others were injured from the collision. Two other adult men and a child were all taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police.

The dead male was later identified as 44-year-old John McLaughlin.

Detectives took over the investigation, which is ongoing.

After an initial investigation, detectives believe McLaughlin was headed northbound on 40th Street in a pickup truck which went into the oncoming southbound lanes before running a red light at Cholla Street. 

McLaughlin’s truck then crashed into a small SUV, which was headed southbound and had an adult male and child inside. The SUV was forced off the road and crashed into a nearby wall. McLaughlin’s truck then collided with a Waste Management truck.

Authorities said one person needed to be extricated from their vehicle.

Phoenix Fire said the area will be closed while the investigation occurs.

No other information was made available.

1 dead, 3 injured in multivehicle crash in northeast Phoenix