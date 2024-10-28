PHOENIX – An alleged vandal was charged with performing more than 750 acts of graffiti around central Phoenix’s 19th Avenue corridor since the start of last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) announced on Monday.

Jordan Quimayousie, 33, was accused of vandalizing bus stops, sidewalks, curbs, crosswalk signs, buildings, fire hydrants and more which totaled to more than $57,000 in damages, according to authorities.

Quimayousie targeted both city of Phoenix and Biltmore public and private properties between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 8, 2024.

Phoenix Christian Preparatory School and Christ Church were both among the targets, according to the indictment.

MCAO said he used multiple aliases including “MOWER,” “KSK,” “KS,” FIBER” or “FYBER.”

The 33-year-old is facing three felony charges, including one count of criminal damage and two counts of aggravated criminal damage.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.