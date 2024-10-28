Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspected vandal charged with more than 750 acts of graffiti in central Phoenix

Oct 28, 2024, 3:24 PM

An alleged vandal was charged with performing more than 750 acts of graffiti around Phoenix's 19th ...

An alleged vandal was charged with performing more than 750 acts of graffiti around Phoenix's 19th Avenue Corridor since the start of 2023. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – An alleged vandal was charged with performing more than 750 acts of graffiti around central Phoenix’s 19th Avenue corridor since the start of last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) announced on Monday.

Jordan Quimayousie, 33, was accused of vandalizing bus stops, sidewalks, curbs, crosswalk signs, buildings, fire hydrants and more which totaled to more than $57,000 in damages, according to authorities.

RELATED STORIES

Quimayousie targeted both city of Phoenix and Biltmore public and private properties between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 8, 2024.

Phoenix Christian Preparatory School and Christ Church were both among the targets, according to the indictment.

MCAO said he used multiple aliases including “MOWER,” “KSK,” “KS,” FIBER” or “FYBER.”

The 33-year-old is facing three felony charges, including one count of criminal damage and two counts of aggravated criminal damage.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An alleged vandal was charged with performing more than 750 acts of graffiti around Phoenix's 19th ...

David Veenstra

Suspected vandal charged with more than 750 acts of graffiti in central Phoenix

An alleged vandal was charged with performing more than 750 acts of graffiti around Phoenix's 19th Avenue corridor since the start of last year.

5 seconds ago

US 60...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 closed in East Valley due to crash

Eastbound US 60 was closed in the East Valley on Monday afternoon for a crash, authorities said.

2 hours ago

massive fentanyl seizure Maricopa County 2024...

KTAR.com

19-year-old indicted after authorities seize 150,000 fentanyl pills in Maricopa County

A state grand jury indicted a 19-year-old man after a massive fentanyl seizure took place in Maricopa County earlier this month.

2 hours ago

Tucson killing of a javelina investigation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona wildlife officials offer reward in poaching case after javelina killed

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward of $500 for information that can help them solve the killing of a javelina.

3 hours ago

Cold front Phoenix weather...

Kevin Stone

Weather whiplash: Phoenix temperatures to nosedive as cold front hits region

After record highs over the weekend, temperatures are expected to nosedive this week as a cold front moves into metro Phoenix.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Did the Harris-Walz campaign make a big mistake commenting on Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally?

Mike Broomhead reacts to the Harris-Walz campaign comparing former President Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to a “Nazi rally.”

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

Suspected vandal charged with more than 750 acts of graffiti in central Phoenix