ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound US 60 reopened in East Valley following crash

Oct 28, 2024, 1:45 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm

Eastbound US 60 was closed in the East Valley for a crash on Oct. 28, 2024. (ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eastbound US 60 was closed in the East Valley for about three hours on Monday afternoon for a crash, authorities said.

The highway closed at Signal Butte Road in Apache Junction around 1:20 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. US 60 reopened around 4 p.m.

The westbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

