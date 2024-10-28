Eastbound US 60 reopened in East Valley following crash

PHOENIX — Eastbound US 60 was closed in the East Valley for about three hours on Monday afternoon for a crash, authorities said.

The highway closed at Signal Butte Road in Apache Junction around 1:20 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. US 60 reopened around 4 p.m.

The westbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

