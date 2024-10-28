PHOENIX — A massive fentanyl seizure that took place in Maricopa County earlier this month resulted in an indictment, prosecutors announced on Monday.

A state grand jury accused Jesus Januario Sandoval Leyva of multiple drug charges relating to the Oct. 10 seizure, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

The Tempe Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration seized 150,000 fentanyl pills, prosecutors said.

Background of massive fentanyl seizure in Maricopa County

Sandoval Leyva, 19, allegedly conspired to sell the fentanyl pills between Aug. 21 and Oct. 11 of this year.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office arrested him on Oct. 10.

Over a week later, the grand jury indicted him on several drug-related charges on Oct. 21.

Those charges included possessing a narcotic drug for sale, illegally conducting an enterprise and possessing fentanyl pills for sale.

