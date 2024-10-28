Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

19-year-old indicted after authorities seize 150,000 fentanyl pills in Maricopa County

Oct 28, 2024, 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:45 pm

massive fentanyl seizure Maricopa County 2024...

A state grand jury indicted Jesus Januario Sandoval Leyva on Oct. 21, 2024. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration File Photo)

(U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A massive fentanyl seizure that took place in Maricopa County earlier this month resulted in an indictment, prosecutors announced on Monday.

A state grand jury accused Jesus Januario Sandoval Leyva of multiple drug charges relating to the Oct. 10 seizure, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

The Tempe Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration seized 150,000 fentanyl pills, prosecutors said.

RELATED STORIES

Background of massive fentanyl seizure in Maricopa County

Sandoval Leyva, 19, allegedly conspired to sell the fentanyl pills between Aug. 21 and Oct. 11 of this year.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office arrested him on Oct. 10.

Over a week later, the grand jury indicted him on several drug-related charges on Oct. 21.

Those charges included possessing a narcotic drug for sale, illegally conducting an enterprise and possessing fentanyl pills for sale.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

US 60...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 closed in East Valley due to crash

Eastbound US 60 was closed in the East Valley on Monday afternoon for a crash, authorities said.

4 seconds ago

massive fentanyl seizure Maricopa County 2024...

KTAR.com

19-year-old indicted after authorities seize 150,000 fentanyl pills in Maricopa County

A state grand jury indicted a 19-year-old man after a massive fentanyl seizure took place in Maricopa County earlier this month.

23 minutes ago

Tucson killing of a javelina investigation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona wildlife officials offer reward in poaching case after javelina killed

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward of $500 for information that can help them solve the killing of a javelina.

1 hour ago

Cold front Phoenix weather...

Kevin Stone

Weather whiplash: Phoenix temperatures to nosedive as cold front hits region

After record highs over the weekend, temperatures are expected to nosedive this week as a cold front moves into metro Phoenix.

2 hours ago

election security adrian fontes election day 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes talks election security, ‘mind hacking’ of voters

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said election security measures are completely different from those in 2020 during a Sunday interview.

3 hours ago

Arizona voters mail ballot deadline...

Kevin Stone

Arizona voters running out of time to submit completed early ballots through mail

With the general election fast approaching, Arizona voters who are planning to return their early ballots through the mail are running out of time.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

19-year-old indicted after authorities seize 150,000 fentanyl pills in Maricopa County