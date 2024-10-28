PHOENIX — The senseless killing of a javelina in southern Arizona has led authorities to offer a $500 reward for anyone who can help them find the culprit.

The animal was found shot dead in the area of 22nd Street and South Kino Parkway in Tucson, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD).

Officials believe the killing took place between 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 22.

More details about killing of a javelina in Tucson

The javelina was killed by a single gunshot at close range, according to the AZGFD. Its body was left at the scene of the crime, which was in Tucson’s business district.

Raul Vega, the regional supervisor of the AZGFD in Tucson, said the criminal behind the shooting is a poacher.

“They are thieves who steal wildlife from Arizona citizens,” Vega said.

Investigators recovered physical evidence at the scene.

“Especially troubling about this case is that the javelina was left in full view of the public in a parking lot,” Vega said.

How to share information about killing of a javelina in Tucson

The department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering the reward for information that can lead to an arrest.

Anyone who knows details about the incident is urged to call the program’s hotline at 800-352-0700. Reports can be made anonymously.

Reporters should reference the case number, which is OGT#24-002958.

The maximum punishment for illegally killing wildlife are four months in jail and a $750 fine.

The culprit may also receive civil penalties.

