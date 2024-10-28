PHOENIX – With the 2024 general election fast approaching, Arizona voters who are planning to return their early ballots through the mail are running out of time.

In fact, Tuesday is the recommended deadline for putting completed ballots in the mail for the Nov. 5 general election.

That’s because postmarks don’t matter under Arizona election law. Mail ballots must arrive at county election offices by the time polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.

For that reason, officials always recommend giving the post office at least one week to deliver ballots.

The U.S. Postal Service said it prepares for an uptick in volume every election season through a variety of special measures, including extra pickups and deliveries.

In 2020, 99.89% of mail ballots nationwide were delivered to election officials within a week, with 99.7% making it within five days, according to USPS statistics.

What can Arizona voters do if they miss mail deadline?

Voters who didn’t sign up to receive an early ballot or who don’t make the mail deadline still have plenty of opportunities to vote in the leadup to Election Day.

In Maricopa County, completed early ballots can be dropped off in their signed and sealed green envelopes at any official vote center or drop box until the polls close.

Registered voters can also receive and fill out ballots in person at any county vote center before and on Election Day. Proper ID is required for in-person voting.

Maricopa County is ramping up its in-person operations this week, with over 50 vote centers operating across metro Phoenix. The number of polling places will increase to over 240 on Election Day.

Valley voters can find a searchable map of voting locations, along with operating hours and wait times, at Locations.Maricopa.Vote. And they can check to see if their ballot has been tabulated at BeBallotReady.Vote.

With 13 statewide ballot measures to weigh, Arizona voters are encouraged to research their options before heading out to vote in person and plan for the possibility of long wait times on Election Day.

