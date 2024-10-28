Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona voters running out of time to submit completed early ballots through mail

Oct 28, 2024, 10:04 AM

Arizona voters mail ballot deadline...

Mail ballots are printed at Runbeck Election Services on Sept. 25, 2024, in Phoenix. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – With the 2024 general election fast approaching, Arizona voters who are planning to return their early ballots through the mail are running out of time.

In fact, Tuesday is the recommended deadline for putting completed ballots in the mail for the Nov. 5 general election.

That’s because postmarks don’t matter under Arizona election law. Mail ballots must arrive at county election offices by the time polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.

For that reason, officials always recommend giving the post office at least one week to deliver ballots.

The U.S. Postal Service said it prepares for an uptick in volume every election season through a variety of special measures, including extra pickups and deliveries.

RELATED STORIES

In 2020, 99.89% of mail ballots nationwide were delivered to election officials within a week, with 99.7% making it within five days, according to USPS statistics.

What can Arizona voters do if they miss mail deadline?

Voters who didn’t sign up to receive an early ballot or who don’t make the mail deadline still have plenty of opportunities to vote in the leadup to Election Day.

In Maricopa County, completed early ballots can be dropped off in their signed and sealed green envelopes at any official vote center or drop box until the polls close.

Registered voters can also receive and fill out ballots in person at any county vote center before and on Election Day. Proper ID is required for in-person voting.

Maricopa County is ramping up its in-person operations this week, with over 50 vote centers operating across metro Phoenix. The number of polling places will increase to over 240 on Election Day.

Valley voters can find a searchable map of voting locations, along with operating hours and wait times, at Locations.Maricopa.Vote. And they can check to see if their ballot has been tabulated at BeBallotReady.Vote.

With 13 statewide ballot measures to weigh, Arizona voters are encouraged to research their options before heading out to vote in person and plan for the possibility of long wait times on Election Day.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

election security adrian fontes election day 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes talks election security, ‘mind hacking’ of voters

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said election security measures are completely different from those in 2020 during a Sunday interview.

32 minutes ago

Arizona voters mail ballot deadline...

Kevin Stone

Arizona voters running out of time to submit completed early ballots through mail

With the general election fast approaching, Arizona voters who are planning to return their early ballots through the mail are running out of time.

1 hour ago

Grand Canyon University arson fire...

Kevin Stone

Arson suspected after fire at GCU apartments in Phoenix displaces 24 students

An arson investigation was launched after a weekend fire at Grand Canyon University displaced two dozen students, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Preston Lord...

Kevin Stone

Preston Lord memorial event to be held 1 year after deadly attack shocked community

One year after Preston Lord was fatally attacked, the community is invited to honor the teen's life Monday night at a memorial event in Queen Creek.

5 hours ago

AZ511...

David Veenstra

ADOT testing AZ511 updates on highway to Puerto Peñasco

ADOT is adding AZ511 updates on the highway between Lukeville and Puerto Peñasco, beginning the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

7 hours ago

US 60/Loop 303 interchange improvement ad...

Payne Moses

Valley agency earmarks $4.2M to address US 60/Loop 303 congestion

The Maricopa Association of Governments approved $4.2 million to reduce the growing congestion problem at the US 60 (Grand Avenue)/Loop 303 interchange.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Arizona voters running out of time to submit completed early ballots through mail