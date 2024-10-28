Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Idealab launches ASU-affiliated startup studio to support new businesses

Oct 28, 2024, 8:00 PM

Idealab Arizona tech startups...

A new partnership between Idealab and Arizona State University aims to bolster tech startups across the state. (Greater Phoenix Economic Council File Photo)

(Greater Phoenix Economic Council File Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A new studio made in partnership with Arizona State University has launched to support tech startups around the state.

Idealab Arizona kicked off earlier this month. It’s aimed to support innovative entrepreneurs in key sectors like AI, advanced manufacturing and health care.

Its focus on key sectors matches with current global trends, which could bolster cutting-edge businesses originating in metro Phoenix.

Furthermore, its creation reflects the Valley’s ripe landscape for business development, according to a press release from the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC).

How will Idealab Arizona impact business?

Working with organizations like GPEC to foster partnerships with fledgling businesses could help tech startups better access funding and resources.

Essentially, the studio could play a key role in bolstering the Valley’s business ecosystem, according to GPEC CEO Chris Camacho.

RELATED STORIES

“Greater Phoenix has emerged as one of the leading markets for startup and funding opportunities,” Camacho said in the release.

In fact, Phoenix brought in more than $9 billion in venture capital as well as angel and seed funding from 2018 to 2023, according to the release.

“This collaboration between long-time entrepreneurs and investors and the largest public university education system in the United States amplifies the access possibilities for local innovators,” Camacho said.

He hopes the studio will tap into the Valley’s wide talent pool.

Its partnership with ASU already gives it access to the university’s wide network of researchers and innovators.

Partnership with ASU already impacting tech startups

Companies founded with the help of Idealab Studio have already worked with ASU in the past.

One previous venture involved CarbonCapture, which worked with ASU to build a hub for regional direct air capturing and eventually signed a lease for a Mesa facility.

Idealab Arizona’s CEO, Allen Morgan, said he hopes to see many similar success stories in the future.

Idealab Arizona will leverage our unique approach to generating durable startups and resilient founders,” Morgan said in the release. “We’re excited to launch and begin collaborating with entrepreneurs who will generate meaningful change.”

He also said he hopes this will bolster job creation across the state.

“With that as our mission, ASU is the best university in the world with which we could hope to partner,” Morgan said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Eyes on Education presented by:

Maricopa Community Colleges

Arizona News

Idealab Arizona tech startups...

Serena O'Sullivan

Idealab launches ASU-affiliated startup studio to support new businesses

Idealab Arizona, a startup studio in partnership with Arizona State University, launched earlier this month to support innovation and entrepreneurship.

5 seconds ago

The city of Phoenix Parks Board added all trails at South Mountain Park and Preserve to the Phoenix...

David Veenstra

Phoenix adding South Mountain to trails closed during times of excessive heat

The city of Phoenix Parks Board added all trails at South Mountain Park and Preserve to the Phoenix Trails and Heat Safety Program.

1 hour ago

One man is dead and three others were injured, including a child, after a multi-vehicle crash in no...

David Veenstra

1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in northeast Phoenix

One man is dead and three others were injured, including a child, after a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

2 hours ago

An alleged vandal was charged with performing more than 750 acts of graffiti around Phoenix's 19th ...

David Veenstra

Suspected vandal charged with more than 750 acts of graffiti in central Phoenix

An alleged vandal was charged with performing more than 750 acts of graffiti around Phoenix's 19th Avenue corridor since the start of last year.

5 hours ago

US 60...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 reopened in East Valley following crash

Eastbound US 60 was closed in the East Valley for about three hours on Monday afternoon for a crash, authorities said.

6 hours ago

massive fentanyl seizure Maricopa County 2024...

KTAR.com

19-year-old indicted after authorities seize 150,000 fentanyl pills in Maricopa County

A state grand jury indicted a 19-year-old man after a massive fentanyl seizure took place in Maricopa County earlier this month.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

Idealab launches ASU-affiliated startup studio to support new businesses