Lara Trump to host a Team Trump Women’s Tour event in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Lara Trump, Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump will host a Team Trump Women’s Tour event in Phoenix on Monday ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, according to a press release.

The event will take place at Trump Force 47 office on East Bell Road at 5:30 p.m. MST. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Anybody interested in attending the event can register for tickets online.

Trump will be joined by several guests including U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, former professional race car driver Danica Patrick, television personality Savannah Chrisley, former ESPN host Sage Steele and RNC National Spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko.

Donald Trump visiting Arizona on Halloween

Donald Trump will be at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Oct. 31 for the “Tucker Carlson Live Tour.” Carlson will interview Trump to cap his nationwide tour.

The event will start at 6 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to arrive by 4 p.m. to make it through Secret Service security checkpoints by showtime.

Trump was last in town on Thursday, when he held a rally at Mullett Arena in Tempe. Across town, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will be in Phoenix for a rally.

