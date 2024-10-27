Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Homebuilder D.R. Horton to build new headquarter office in Chandler

Oct 27, 2024, 11:00 AM

D.R. Horton, a homebuilder company, has purchased a new building in Chandler to expand their operations in Arizona. (City of Chandler photo)

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — D.R. Horton, a homebuilder company, has purchased a new building in Chandler to expand their operations in Arizona, according to a press release.

The building, located on 1890 South Price Road at Price Corridor, will be 41,000 square feet and will serve as a new division office for the company. It is expected to be open by April 2025, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to see another large Fortune 500 company like D.R. Horton commit to the office market in our coveted Price Corridor,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said in the release. “Our Economic Development team continues to aggressively pursue office projects, and announcements like this will lead to continued momentum. We look forward to building a closer relationship with the D.R. Horton team in the years to come.”

Founded in 1978, D.R. Horton has operations in 33 states in the United States. D.R. Horton provide home construction with floor plans and warranty options.

“We are excited to have a permanent home for our Phoenix East Division within the City of Chandler. 1890 S. Price provides a convenient location for our team members as well as great access to all of our East Valley communities. We would also like to thank the City of Chandler and EQT Exeter for their hard work and collaboration on this transaction,” D.R. Horton Phoenix East Division President Brent Davis said.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton to build new headquarter office in Chandler